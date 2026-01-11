CHO to parents: Avail of free deworming services

IN CELEBRATION of National Deworming Month, the Davao City Health Office (CHO) urges parents to avail of the free deworming services for children aged 1 to 19 years old to combat malnutrition, anemia, and intestinal parasites.

Dr. Joy Espina, CHO’s Children’s Health Medical Coordinator, explained that deworming is proven safe and effective to protect children from parasites and poor nutrition.

“Ayaw mo kahadlok ani kay kaning atong mga ginapanghatag na deworming tablets are proven safe and effective (Don’t be afraid because these deworming tablets that we are giving out are proven safe and effective),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on January 7, 2026.

She also said that deworming aims to safeguard children’s nutrition and prevent malnutrition by eliminating parasites that can affect their growth and intelligence.

“Ang deworming mao na ang maghatag ta og tambal aron matanggal ang parasite sa atoang lawas. Labi na tung mga bata nga 1 to 19 years old na pwede na siya maka apekto sa ilahang nutritional status, pwede sila payat, anemic unya ang end point is pwede maka apekto sailahang pag skwela og sailahang intelligence (Don’t be afraid of this because deworming aims to remove the parasite from our body. Especially for children who are 1 to 19 years old, it can affect their nutritional status, they can be thin, anemic and the end point is it can affect their schooling and their intelligence),” she said.

Espina also highlighted that deworming should be paired with good hygiene practices with frequent handwashing as one of the most effective ways to prevent infection from soil-based parasites.

Parents are also reassured that deworming only has mild and temporary side effects, such as stomach discomfort or nausea, and has no serious or lifelong complications.

Health workers are also conducting house-to-house visits to ensure wide coverage and urge parents to cooperate with health workers during these visits.

“Sa atong mga ginikanan, gina-awhag tamo tanan nga kung naay mag suroy nga mga health care workers nga gikan sa atoang mga barangay health centers na maghatag og deworming, palihog lang na atoa nalang pud ipainom sa atong mga anak. Kani man gud deworming nato is para dili magkaroon og parasite ang inyong mga anak, para dili sila ma malnourished, para ang ilahang utok kay sharp permi (We are all pleading with our parents to let their kids take the deworming tablets if they are provided by medical professionals from our barangay health facilities. The deworming pills keep your kids from contracting parasites, preventing malnutrition and maintaining mental sharpness),” she said.

Parents who want to deworm their children may visit the City Health Office, district health centers, or barangay health centers. CIO