CHO: 'Vasectomy is not castration'

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO), through its Population Division, clarified anew that vasectomy is not the same as castration, and that the process is safe and has a high effectivity rate.

Since 2008, the City Population Division has been offering free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service as part of its permanent family planning methods.

NSV is a non-invasive outpatient procedure to cut and seal the vas deferens or the tubes that carry sperm. The procedure lasts for 10–15 minutes, requiring minimal aftercare and a shorter healing period.

Unlike in castration where the testicles are surgically removed, in NSV the testicles remain intact and functional. It does not affect testosterone production, sex drive, and secondary male characteristics.

Justice Mindanao Rasgo, City Population Division’s NSV coordinator, said in an interview with the Kabataan, Pamilya ug Katilingban Program over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday, that NSV is the most effective form of family planning method with an over 99 percent effectivity rate.

“Sa tana’ng family planning method, ang vasectomy ang naa sa pinaka-ibabaw nga pinakaepektibo. Nagsunod niini ang ligation sa babae (Vasectomy is the most effective family planning method followed by the Bilateral-Tubal Ligation in females),” he said.

Rasgo added that before they conduct the procedure, interested clients undergo counselling to ensure that they are sure of their decision and that they are fit to undergo the procedure.

The Population Division also provides free semen analysis after three months of the procedure to ensure its effectivity.

Dabawenyos who no longer wish to have more children and are interested in availing of the free NSV service are encouraged to reserve their slots with the City Population Office.

They may also message the Official Facebook Page of the City Population Division, https://www.facebook.com/CityPopulationOfficeOfDavao, for concerns, queries, and additional details of the service, including schedules and requirements to reserve a slot.

Dabawenyos may also visit the nearest barangay health center, district health centers, and the City Population Division at the Teen Center located in Pelayo St., Davao City, where service providers are ready to provide family planning assistance. CIO