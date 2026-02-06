CHO warns public vs unlicensed dentists

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO)–Dental Division is warning the public against patronizing unlicensed dental practitioners and encouraging residents to seek affordable oral healthcare at their nearest health centers.

Dr. Rowena Go, head of the CHO–Dental Division, said tooth extraction at health centers costs only ₱100, far less than fees charged by private or unlicensed providers.

“Palihog lang dili na siya pwede inyuhang ibutang kay ngano daghan mi pasyente na nag adtu sa clinic kay dili na nila matanggal ang ilahang mga braces (Please, it should no longer be placed there because we have many patients who go to the clinic and they can no longer remove their braces)," she said during the ISpeak media forum Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the CHO Building.

Go urged residents experiencing dental problems to visit licensed dentists instead of relying on fake practitioners they may see online or on the streets, noting that DIY braces and other unregulated services could worsen oral health problems.

In celebration of Oral Health Month, the CHO Dental Division is offering free dental services through community caravans to promote dental hygiene and awareness.

The free dental care services will be available in Marilog District on Feb. 10–11; Matina Aplaya on Feb. 23; and Barangay Centro Agdao on Feb. 24, 2026.

The warning comes after the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) arrested 14 individuals in Mindanao from March 12 to April 28, 2025, for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license.

Police coordinated with the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) to verify the suspects’ credentials. Arrests occurred in Cotabato City, Zamboanga City, Davao City, Tagum City, and Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay. The suspects face charges under Republic Act No. 9484 (Philippine Dental Act) in connection with Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act).

During a Davao City operation on April 11, 2025, authorities also rescued a child in conflict with the law (CICL). RGP