CHR: Maguindanao ‘Operation Supak’ against LGBT alarming

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has raised “grave concern” over the alleged “Operation Supak” conducted in Barangay Layog, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

According to a report from 89.3 Brigada News FM Cotabato City on November 11, 2025, barangay officials, “allegedly acting on instructions from the City Mayor,” visited homes of persons perceived to be lesbian or gay. These individuals were “compelled to report to the barangay hall,” while same-sex adult couples living together were reportedly “forcibly separated.”

In a recorded interview cited by the CHR, a barangay official said the actions of the couples are “prohibited in the laws of men and much more prohibited by Islam.”

In its statement, the CHR underscored that “actions of this nature violate the dignity and rights of LGBTQIA persons,” stressing that the alleged acts “unlawfully target individuals based on perceived sexual orientation.”

The commission noted that such conduct subjects LGBTQIA members to harassment, discrimination, and violations of their “rights to privacy, and security of persons.”

The CHR added that the reported actions may breach constitutional guarantees and international human rights standards, specifically “the equal protection of laws, the principles of non-discrimination, privacy and freedom from arbitrary interference (UDHR, Art 12; ICCPR, Art. 17).”

Domestically, it emphasized that the targeting of perceived lesbian and gay couples has no legal basis, pointing out that no Philippine law prohibits women from living with women or men from living with men.

Instead, the agency highlighted that the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313) penalizes gender-based sexual harassment, including homophobic and transphobic behavior, while the Magna Carta of Women (RA 9710) prohibits discrimination against women, including those based on sexual orientation.

Reiterating that the Philippines is a secular state, the commission said that while freedom of religion is paramount, “[T]hese cannot justify actions of government officials, using government resources and facilities to target individuals because of their perceived sexual orientation,” CHR said.

Public officials, the commission noted, are “governed by the rule of law and are expected to uphold constitutional and international human rights obligations in all circumstances.”

CHR said it has “commenced investigation of this case through CHR-XII office and in close coordination with the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission.”

It also urged the Presidential Special Committee on LGBTQIA+ Affairs under Executive Order 51 to continue its response and ensure inter-agency coordination in providing protection and support services.

Furthermore, the commission called on the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) to inquire into the legal basis of the actions of government officials, reach out to affected individuals, and ensure “administrative or criminal accountability, where warranted.”

As Gender Ombud, the CHR reaffirmed its position, stating: “All persons, regardless of SOGIESC, are entitled to equality, dignity, and protection under the law. Acts that target individuals for who they are or whom they love have no place in a society that upholds human rights.”

As of writing the Maguindanao del Sur provincial governor nor the Bangsamoro government has issued a formal statement in response to the report and CHR’s statement. RGL