CHR monitors human rights violations by cops, KOJC members

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 27, CHR said they are continuously monitoring the situation in the KOJC compound in Davao City, in relation to the current police operations to serve the warrant of arrest to KOJC founder, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who remains in hiding as of writing.

"Through the investigation by our Region 11 personnel on the ground, the CHR has taken cognizance of incidents involving some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and KOJC that may have resulted in human rights violations," the agency said.

The commission said they also noted the "rescue" of alleged victims of human trafficking inside the KOJC compound on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, August 26, 2024, that two individuals were “held against their will” within the compound.

The two individuals, a 20-year-old male and a 51-year old female, were turned over to their respective families.

"Likewise, as the nation’s human rights institution, the Commission expresses deep concern over reports of illicit activities reportedly committed by some members of the PNP and KOJC," CHR said.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, KOJC legal counsel, denied that there were trafficked victims inside the compound.

"The police allegedly rescued one member for violation of anti-human trafficking law. That is not true. That should have been presented before you," he said.

The Commission also reiterated its appeal to the police "to exercise maximum tolerance and to avoid misconduct and arbitrary arrests."

"Moreover, it is imperative that state forces, during their search for Quiboloy, uphold the rights of KOJC members to practice their religious activities and ensure the safety of civilians living within the compound," they said, citing Article III, Sections 3 and 5 of the Philippine Constitution.

The CHR has also taken cognizance of the reported incident where a police officer used pepper spray on a KOJC church member.

The video went viral, which resulted in uproar among members.

In addition, CHR reminded KOJC members to refrain from engaging in "unruly activities that may jeopardize the safety of everyone, including state forces, the media, and civilians."

"This reminder follows reports of KOJC members setting wheels on fire, throwing chairs, and verbally harassing the media," the commission said.

Several Davao-based media outlets have jointly filed a police blotter against some KOJC supporters for harassment and obstruction while attempting to report on the real-time situation at the compound.

In a video posted by SunStar Davao on Monday evening, August 26, 2024, news crews from MindaNews, Newsline Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, and state-run PTV News were blocked by KOJC members as they tried to cover the ongoing rally outside the religious compound. Supporters of Quiboloy forced the media group to leave, chanting "Mga bayaran na media (paid media)" and "biased," which escalated tensions between the two groups.