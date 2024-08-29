CHR monitors human rights violations by cops, KOJC members

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed concerns over reports of "illicit activities" reportedly committed by some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).
In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 27, CHR said they are continuously monitoring the situation in the KOJC compound in Davao City, in relation to the current police operations to serve the warrant of arrest to KOJC founder, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who remains in hiding as of writing.
"Through the investigation by our Region 11 personnel on the ground, the CHR has taken cognizance of incidents involving some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and KOJC that may have resulted in human rights violations," the agency said.
The commission said they also noted the "rescue" of alleged victims of human trafficking inside the KOJC compound on Sunday, August 25, 2024.
PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, August 26, 2024, that two individuals were “held against their will” within the compound.
The two individuals, a 20-year-old male and a 51-year old female, were turned over to their respective families.
"Likewise, as the nation’s human rights institution, the Commission expresses deep concern over reports of illicit activities reportedly committed by some members of the PNP and KOJC," CHR said.
Lawyer Israelito Torreon, KOJC legal counsel, denied that there were trafficked victims inside the compound.
"The police allegedly rescued one member for violation of anti-human trafficking law. That is not true. That should have been presented before you," he said.
The Commission also reiterated its appeal to the police "to exercise maximum tolerance and to avoid misconduct and arbitrary arrests."
"Moreover, it is imperative that state forces, during their search for Quiboloy, uphold the rights of KOJC members to practice their religious activities and ensure the safety of civilians living within the compound," they said, citing Article III, Sections 3 and 5 of the Philippine Constitution.
The CHR has also taken cognizance of the reported incident where a police officer used pepper spray on a KOJC church member.
The video went viral, which resulted in uproar among members.
In addition, CHR reminded KOJC members to refrain from engaging in "unruly activities that may jeopardize the safety of everyone, including state forces, the media, and civilians."
"This reminder follows reports of KOJC members setting wheels on fire, throwing chairs, and verbally harassing the media," the commission said.
Several Davao-based media outlets have jointly filed a police blotter against some KOJC supporters for harassment and obstruction while attempting to report on the real-time situation at the compound.
In a video posted by SunStar Davao on Monday evening, August 26, 2024, news crews from MindaNews, Newsline Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, and state-run PTV News were blocked by KOJC members as they tried to cover the ongoing rally outside the religious compound. Supporters of Quiboloy forced the media group to leave, chanting "Mga bayaran na media (paid media)" and "biased," which escalated tensions between the two groups.
The Commission reminds those who conduct public assemblies to secure a permit and respect the allotted time and place of their gathering, in accordance with Batas Pambansa 880 (BP 880), and to avoid incidents that may interfere with the rights of the general public. This after the KOJC members and supporters barricaded a segment of the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, located in front of the KOJC compound, which disrupted the traffic flow of the city.
Meanwhile, CHR said they welcome local government initiatives to ensure the safety of the people and to uphold the rule of law.
"With this, the Commission appeals to everyone to allow legal proceedings to ensue without undue interference," the agency said.
CHR also underscores the need for accountability for those accused, urging them to abide by the law and allow justice to prevail for the victims and their families.
"In light of the current circumstances, we urge everyone to report any violations of human rights through our regional office in Davao City and the CHR MISMO," they said.
"The Commission reiterates its commitment to upholding human dignity above all. The CHR remains vigilant in its oversight, ensuring that all actions taken by both state forces and KOJC members are in accordance with the law and respect for human rights," they added.
'Protect those who cannot protect themselves'
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) stated in a press release on Monday, August 26, 2024, that it cannot remain silent in the face of the serious charges against the pastor.
DSWD said the allegations of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse of minors "strike at the very core of what the department stands for: protecting those who cannot protect themselves."
"It is particularly painful when public figures, who should be champions of justice and defenders of the vulnerable, seem to downplay these horrific acts or align themselves with those accused of such egregious crimes. We must never forget that behind every case are real children, real mothers, and real families who are suffering," the agency said.
"The DSWD stands with these victims. We are committed to ensuring that they receive the justice they deserve and that their voices are heard. We call on all leaders to stand with us in protecting the rights of every Filipino child and to support the judicial processes that are in place to bring perpetrators to justice," DSWD added.
The department also urged all leaders and citizens to back the legal efforts designed to safeguard the innocent and hold offenders accountable.
'HandsOffOurSchool'
The students of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. (JMCFI), in a statement Wednesday morning, August 28, condemned the continuous presence of police forces within the KOJC compound, where the school is located.
"The students of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. (JMCFI) condemn the state-sponsored assaults on the right to education and academic freedom, and call on the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), the Legal Education Board (LEB), and the Department of Education (DepEd) to take decisive action," the JMCFI students said.
They said the continued presence of the police inside the campus "is an egregious violation of the constitutional guarantees to a safe and conducive learning environment."
They added that their "right to education is being trampled by the PNP’s unjust and intrusive presence on our campus, which has turned educational spaces into zones of fear, harassment, and intimidation."
"We categorically condemn the PNP's wanton display of power and abuse of authority, which suffocates the freedom to learn and undermines the pursuit of academic excellence," the JMCFI students said.
The students said 'the disruption of classes, the invasion" of classrooms, libraries, and offices" is a violation of their rights, adding that their actions have created a "chilling effect that threatens not just JMCFI, but the very essence of education as a tool for empowerment."
JMFCI is temporarily shifting to online classes and work from August 27 to August 31, 2024 due to the ongoing tension inside the religious compound. RGL