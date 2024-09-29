Christ the Healer founder urged to run for Davao City mayor

The participants, which include interfaith leaders, civil society advocates, members of LGBTQI+, and other sectoral groups held placards that read "Pangandoy nga kabag-ohan (Dream for a change)", Kausaban (change).

Just two days before the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy, Cubos' supporters launched their hopes for the religious leader to accept their challenge, believing that he could make a positive transformation to Davao City, which has been ruled by the Dutertes for more than two decades.

"Known for his unwavering commitment to service, compassion, and leadership, Bishop Cubos has become a beacon of hope for many residents who believe that his vision could bring about the genuine and lasting change the city needs," Maikey Duray, one of the conveners of the prayer rally, said.

Cubos, who has served as the founding president of the Love Philippines Movement, is highly regarded for his tireless work in the community.

In a press statement, his members said Cubos' efforts have impacted countless lives by providing food to the people, assisting the needy, fostering peace, and reintegrating former rebels into society. They said Cubos’ initiatives are demonstrations of his strong yet loving leadership and compassion.

The bishop, however, is still contemplating his decision on the matter in their prayer mountain as of this writing. CEA