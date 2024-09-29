Davao

Christ the Healer founder urged to run for Davao City mayor

Christ the Healer founder urged to run for Davao City mayor in 2025 elections
A prayer rally was held on Saturday, September 28, 2025, at the Davao City Recreation Center, formerly known as Almendras Gym as a call for Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM) founder Bishop Rod Cubos to run for mayor in Davao City in 2025 elections.
A prayer rally was held on Saturday, September 28, 2025, at the Davao City Recreation Center, formerly known as Almendras Gym as a call for Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM) founder Bishop Rod Cubos to run for mayor in Davao City in 2025 elections.Contributed photo
Published on

IN AN aim to change the political landscape in Davao City, hundreds of supporters of Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM) founder Bishop Rod Cubos held a prayer rally on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Davao Recreation Center to urge the bishop to run for mayor in the 2025 elections.

The participants, which include interfaith leaders, civil society advocates, members of LGBTQI+, and other sectoral groups held placards that read "Pangandoy nga kabag-ohan (Dream for a change)", Kausaban (change).

Just two days before the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy, Cubos' supporters launched their hopes for the religious leader to accept their challenge, believing that he could make a positive transformation to Davao City, which has been ruled by the Dutertes for more than two decades.

"Known for his unwavering commitment to service, compassion, and leadership, Bishop Cubos has become a beacon of hope for many residents who believe that his vision could bring about the genuine and lasting change the city needs," Maikey Duray, one of the conveners of the prayer rally, said.

Cubos, who has served as the founding president of the Love Philippines Movement, is highly regarded for his tireless work in the community. 

In a press statement, his members said Cubos' efforts have impacted countless lives by providing food to the people, assisting the needy,  fostering peace, and reintegrating former rebels into society. They said Cubos’ initiatives are demonstrations of his strong yet loving leadership and compassion.

The bishop, however, is still contemplating his decision on the matter in their prayer mountain as of this writing. CEA

certificate of candidacy
hope
prayer rally
Leadership
Davao City
Change
Mayor
compassion
2025 elections
Christ the Healer International Missions Movement
Christ the Healer
Bishop Rod Cubos
Rod Cubos

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph