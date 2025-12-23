Christmas through children’s eyes

THEY say Christmas is for children. A small gift, a kind gesture, or even a moment of attention can make them feel seen, cherished, and full of wonder. In a world dominated by technology and online connections, hearing Christmas through a child’s eyes offers a refreshing reminder of simplicity and joy.

SunStar Davao asked children and youth to complete the sentence: “All I want for Christmas is…” Their answers reveal a mix of wishes, from the practical to the heartfelt.

Twelve-year-old Issabella Bacani of Davao Christian High School (CPG) said simply: “All I want for Christmas is an unforgettable Christmas.” Her words capture the spirit of the season, not about toys or gadgets, but moments and memories that linger long after the decorations are put away.

Other children had equally meaningful responses. JP Daniel Padica of Holy Child College of Mintal wanted a companion for studying the Bible. Ten-year-old Jose Marco from Heartworks Learning Center asked for good health and God’s protection. Some wished for toys—a plushie for Athena, a stuffed animal for Zion. Others dreamed bigger: a guitar for 15-year-old Rhomelena S. Dasco or a PC pad and safety for loved ones from 17-year-old Jyka Claryss M. Laforteza of Brokenshire College.

Even small items carried a deeper meaning. Shem of Abba’s Child Science School Foundation asked only for his watch to be repaired, while 12-year-old Jannah Albrey Revilla Ngo at San Pedro College wished for “joy.” Seven-year-old Nina Yvonne Villariasa of Te Akau Ki Papamoa School expressed gratitude alongside her hope: “I am thankful for my family as they have good health, for getting an award before the school ended, good teachers, and friends. My Christmas wish is that we can win the lotto so that we can visit Lala in the Philippines.”

When asked, “What am I most thankful for this year?”, the answers were revealing. Issabella shared her gratitude for the people closest to her: “What I am most thankful for this year is my friends and family because they helped me get through this year.” JP Daniel said, “Still alive today. God forgive me, because there are people who can’t make it.” Athan called it “a happy day.” Shem echoed: “I am alive.”

Many children focused on relationships and memories. Jannah reflected, “Memories we built because they will be remembered even after next year.” Nathan Kyle Muñasque, a freshman at the University of Mindanao, said he was thankful for Jesus, his family, church, and siblings in Christ. Jyka Claryss emphasized support and growth: “Meeting new friends and having a family that supports me because I get to experience new things, and I feel reassured that I have my family cheering me on.”

Friendship, learning, and small joys shone through other responses. Josh Miguel, 14, at Heartworks Learning Center, said he’s thankful for “the new people I met and the new things I learned…because new friends can help me grow and give advice.” Dave of the same school listed a new phone, a new house, basketball opportunities, and even Ja Morant shoes. Zion, simply and profoundly, said he is grateful for “having a good life because not everyone has what I have.”

Through their words, children remind us that Christmas is more than gifts and glitter. It is gratitude for life, love, and the people who shape it. Amid the rush and noise of the season, their reflections invite adults to pause and remember what truly matters: joy, family, and the simple pleasures that make the holidays unforgettable. MLSA