Circular economy in Samal: Innovative ways Igacos manages waste

With this initiative, Sepulveda aimed to share the practice with the community and partnered with Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) to launch a pilot project in three barangays in October 2025.

The barangays included Peñaplata, Katagman, and Limao. Each barangay had ten participating households that were provided with plastic containers. Sepulveda hopes that the initiative will eventually be implemented in all households in the city.

Through this initiative, many households — including Sepulveda’s own establishment — no longer have problems managing their biodegradable waste. The end product of their composting process can be used as fertilizer for plants. The waste they now send to the landfill mainly consists of non-biodegradable materials, which are the only types of waste collected by the local government.

Trash to craft

Aside from reducing biodegradable waste, communities and organizations have also found ways to minimize non-biodegradable waste. The Sinagtalang Hardin Adi Sa Pu ng Samal helps protect the environment while providing livelihood opportunities for the PWD community in Samal by creating citronella candles made from coconut shells and rugs from used clothes.

Leoniel C. Candido, president of Sinagtalang Hardin Adi Sa Pu ng Samal, said the group resumed making candles and rugs after their operations shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, they enrolled the candle- and rug-making project with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to revive the environmental and livelihood program for PWDs.

Candido shared that the organization provides all the materials, such as used clothes, while members focus on producing the items. Once finished, the members deliver the products to the office, where the organization purchases them and displays them in pasalubong centers, beach resorts, lobbies of government offices, and various businesses.

He said that making one rug typically requires five or more pieces of clothing. Since December 2025, the group has produced 50 rugs. Meanwhile, one PWD member can create three to four candles per day.

Rugs are sold for P60 to P70, pot holders for P25, and candles for around P100 to P150.

Candido admitted that production has been slow because some members live in far-flung barangays and need to spend significant amounts on transportation to deliver products and obtain supplies. He expressed hopes of expanding their reach and providing more job opportunities for PWDs.

Candido said there are around 1,700 registered PWDs in the city, and among the 46 barangays, 16 have active presidents engaged in livelihood programs.

Meanwhile, a women-led organization, Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, has become a trailblazer in sustainable fashion by weaving sticky paper into fashionable bags and leis.

Louell B. Crito, president of Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, said the organization was formed in 2013. Through a seminar conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), they were able to start their sustainable business. The group currently has 35 members — 27 women and six men.

Crito said their products, which feature intricate designs and shaped bags, have been showcased in trade fairs, used as giveaways, and promoted as alternatives to eco-bags.

She explained that creating one bag requires around 30 to 50 paper rolls, depending on the size and complexity of the design.

Crito added that they have partnered with local artists who paint on their bags, making them more appealing to customers. However, the added designs also increase the price.

Anna Mae T. Camuta, head of the PIO of Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, said the initiative has been particularly helpful for stay-at-home parents since the project has become an additional source of income.

Crito said they aim to help other individuals start income-generating ventures by conducting training with the support of the local government unit.

“Daghan na mga weavers, daghan ma-enganyo, makakwarta diay ni siya, makatabang kay Mother Earth (There will be many weavers, and many will be encouraged because they’ll see that they can earn from it, and that it can also help Mother Earth),” she said.