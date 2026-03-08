Circular economy in Samal: Innovative ways Igacos manages waste

WASTE generation has become a major global problem, with the United Nations projecting that solid waste generation will rise to 3.8 billion tons by 2050. With increasing tourist arrivals and a growing population, the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has been engaging in environmental initiatives grounded in the circular economy to reduce waste generation on the island.
Igacos is a fourth-class city in Davao del Norte composed of one main island and seven islets, with Talikud Island being the largest. The city has 46 barangays, 31 of which are coastal.
With the growing population and increasing number of tourists, waste generation on the island is also expected to increase.
To address this, several environmental initiatives have been implemented across the island.
Lessening biodegradable waste
After retiring from his work, Nino Sepulveda established a small business and noticed how much waste was being generated. He then looked for solutions to reduce waste production. Initially, he created a raised compost bed, but the problem was that it attracted rodents and other insects.
He conducted further research and eventually learned that using a large plastic barrel with holes on the sides would allow biodegradable waste to ferment without attracting rodents and flies.
“As an island, as a community kailangan sustainable atoang practices sa balay noh when it comes to solid waste management kay later on magtaas pod ang population sa island and like what you said, tourism cannot run kung dili siya sustainable ang mga practices, dili lang sa mga turista o mga resorts kung dili sa community mismo,” he said in an interview on February 16, 2026.
(As an island, as a community, we need our practices at home to be sustainable when it comes to solid waste management. Because later on, the population on the island will increase. And like what you said, tourism cannot run if it is not sustainable — the practices shouldn’t only be from tourists or resorts, but from the community itself)
With this initiative, Sepulveda aimed to share the practice with the community and partnered with Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) to launch a pilot project in three barangays in October 2025.
The barangays included Peñaplata, Katagman, and Limao. Each barangay had ten participating households that were provided with plastic containers. Sepulveda hopes that the initiative will eventually be implemented in all households in the city.
Through this initiative, many households — including Sepulveda’s own establishment — no longer have problems managing their biodegradable waste. The end product of their composting process can be used as fertilizer for plants. The waste they now send to the landfill mainly consists of non-biodegradable materials, which are the only types of waste collected by the local government.
Trash to craft
Aside from reducing biodegradable waste, communities and organizations have also found ways to minimize non-biodegradable waste. The Sinagtalang Hardin Adi Sa Pu ng Samal helps protect the environment while providing livelihood opportunities for the PWD community in Samal by creating citronella candles made from coconut shells and rugs from used clothes.
Leoniel C. Candido, president of Sinagtalang Hardin Adi Sa Pu ng Samal, said the group resumed making candles and rugs after their operations shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year, they enrolled the candle- and rug-making project with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to revive the environmental and livelihood program for PWDs.
Candido shared that the organization provides all the materials, such as used clothes, while members focus on producing the items. Once finished, the members deliver the products to the office, where the organization purchases them and displays them in pasalubong centers, beach resorts, lobbies of government offices, and various businesses.
He said that making one rug typically requires five or more pieces of clothing. Since December 2025, the group has produced 50 rugs. Meanwhile, one PWD member can create three to four candles per day.
Rugs are sold for P60 to P70, pot holders for P25, and candles for around P100 to P150.
Candido admitted that production has been slow because some members live in far-flung barangays and need to spend significant amounts on transportation to deliver products and obtain supplies. He expressed hopes of expanding their reach and providing more job opportunities for PWDs.
Candido said there are around 1,700 registered PWDs in the city, and among the 46 barangays, 16 have active presidents engaged in livelihood programs.
Meanwhile, a women-led organization, Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, has become a trailblazer in sustainable fashion by weaving sticky paper into fashionable bags and leis.
Louell B. Crito, president of Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, said the organization was formed in 2013. Through a seminar conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), they were able to start their sustainable business. The group currently has 35 members — 27 women and six men.
Crito said their products, which feature intricate designs and shaped bags, have been showcased in trade fairs, used as giveaways, and promoted as alternatives to eco-bags.
She explained that creating one bag requires around 30 to 50 paper rolls, depending on the size and complexity of the design.
Crito added that they have partnered with local artists who paint on their bags, making them more appealing to customers. However, the added designs also increase the price.
Anna Mae T. Camuta, head of the PIO of Hugpong Mangagawa sa Isla, said the initiative has been particularly helpful for stay-at-home parents since the project has become an additional source of income.
Crito said they aim to help other individuals start income-generating ventures by conducting training with the support of the local government unit.
“Daghan na mga weavers, daghan ma-enganyo, makakwarta diay ni siya, makatabang kay Mother Earth (There will be many weavers, and many will be encouraged because they’ll see that they can earn from it, and that it can also help Mother Earth),” she said.
Green energy
As numerous resorts have been constructed on the island, energy and water consumption have also increased due to the growing number of tourists. However, one resort on the island is maximizing solar energy to power its entire operation, offering a greener alternative to traditional energy sources.
Arno Eves constructed the Solar Houses in 2019. He said they installed 24 solar panels on the property that generate 10 kilowatts of power. They also collect rainwater, which is used for cleaning and watering plants.
He added that the system significantly reduces their spending on electricity and water, and he welcomes other resorts that are interested in adopting similar green technologies.
Waste situation in Igacos
The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) reported that it only collects non-biodegradable waste such as PET bottles and glass bottles from homes and establishments. Through this effort, the city aims to prolong the lifespan of its landfill.
Mercel Fernin of Cenro-Samal said the initiative to reduce waste production started from the ground up through information campaigns until residents became aware of waste segregation and stopped burning garbage.
“Naa nami sistema, naa nami mga serbisyo na gipanghatag, kanang mga grants (We already have a system, and we already have services that are being provided, including those grants),” she said.
Renato Latras, a forester at Cenro-Samal, said the city uses compactor trucks to collect waste across the island. The 46 barangays are grouped into three clusters, each with scheduled waste collection days.
Latras explained that households that mix non-biodegradable waste with other waste are given three days to properly segregate their garbage. If they fail to do so, they will be penalized and their waste will not be collected.
Violations such as failing to segregate waste, dumping garbage in non-designated areas, and having dirty premises are penalized with a fine of P250 for the first offense, P500 for the second offense, and P1,500 for the third offense, along with orientation and community service.
Despite these strict regulations, Latras said the amount of waste collected has not decreased. Instead, it has increased due to the rising number of tourists and residents on the island.
Fernin is hopeful that the local government will pass the Circular Economy Ordinance to further reduce waste generation on the island.
Through the ordinance, the city will be able to establish memorandum of agreement (MOAs) with organizations and companies interested in recovering PET bottles and glass materials.
She said they are also considering collecting food waste from large resorts, as some of these establishments already conduct composting within their premises.
Fernin added that the circular economy helps ensure that waste does not end up in final disposal sites. One of their major goals is to extend the lifespan of the city’s current landfill.
According to Samal-Cenro, the office collects around nine metric tons of recyclables daily. It also collects about two metric tons of biodegradable waste from public markets.
Meanwhile, the office clarified that biodegradable waste is only collected from public markets, not from homes or businesses.
The concept of a circular economy stems from the climate emergency. Global temperatures are no longer returning to normal levels, and greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.
By adopting a circular economy, communities can move away from the destructive linear economy.
In a linear economy, resources are extracted, used in production, distributed, consumed, and eventually discarded. In contrast, a circular economy is designed to eliminate waste, keep resources in use for as long as possible, and regenerate natural ecosystems.
A circular economy can also help address climate change and biodiversity loss.
The UNDP notes that global material use has risen by 65 percent in the past two decades, accompanied by increasing food loss, food waste, and mismanaged electronic waste. If current trends continue, global resource demand could require the equivalent of three Earths by 2050, highlighting the urgent need to reduce consumption and transition to a circular economy for long-term sustainability. RGP