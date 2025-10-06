CITC: DCitizen ID nears completion

THE City Information Technology Center (CITC) announced that the system for the Davao City Citizen ID (DCitizen ID) is now in its final stages of development.

CITC acting head Nepthaly C. Talavera said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office, that both the system and application are nearly complete and are currently undergoing testing.

“Then after ana mahuman atoa na siyang i-turnover sa atoang DCitizen ID Team who will implement and roll out kaning pag distribute sa atoang ID (After this phase, we will turn it over to our DCitizen ID Team, who will handle the implementation and rollout of ID distribution),” he said.

He added that they are finalizing the remaining technical requirements and expressed optimism that the system will be fully ready by the end of October 2025.

Prioritizing seniors, PWDs

Earlier, Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology, announced that the initial rollout will prioritize senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The 20th City Council approved the ordinance establishing the DCitizen ID on its third and final reading on March 25, 2025. The ID will be issued for free and distributed in phases, with implementation and funding supported by the City Mayor’s Office.

The program aims to enhance data collection and monitoring, helping the city determine its actual population. Talavera said every Dabawenyo will eventually be issued an ID, which can also serve as a localized border control mechanism.

How the DCitizen ID works

Residents may register for the DCitizen ID by presenting a valid ID or barangay clearance, or by applying online. The card’s validity will vary depending on the holder’s age and residency status.

Children up to 15 years old will be given an electronic card that is valid for five years, while those aged 15 to 17 will receive a physical card with the same validity. Adults aged 18 and above will get a physical card that lasts for ten years. Transient residents, meanwhile, will be issued cards valid for one year. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) will have cards valid for five years, and senior citizens will enjoy lifetime validity.

To make identification easier, the city will also use a color-coded system for the cards: blue for permanent residents, green for transients, orange for PWDs, and red for senior citizens.

Once fully implemented, the DCitizen ID will make it easier for residents to access social welfare, healthcare, and financial aid services, replacing the need to present multiple documents. The ID will, however, be valid only within Davao City.

Strict penalties await those who falsify or misuse the DCitizen ID. Anyone caught providing false information, using a fraudulent ID, or printing unauthorized copies may face up to one year in jail and a ₱5,000 fine.

Davao City’s population

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2024 Census of Population (POPCEN), Davao City’s population reached 1,848,947 as of July 1, 2024; up from 1,776,949 in 2020.

Among the city’s 11 administrative districts, Talomo District recorded the highest population with 467,813 residents, followed by Buhangin (311,932) and Poblacion (182,755). Meanwhile, Paquibato and Baguio Districts remain the least populated, with 58,040 and 41,004 residents, respectively. RGP