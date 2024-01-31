Cities, towns in Davao suspend classes, work

SEVERAL cities and municipalities in the Davao Region collectively suspended classes at all levels on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, due to the effects of the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).
Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, through Proclamation No. 4, Series of 2024, suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools, in line with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) Weather Advisory No. 4 issued at 11 p.m. of January 30.
Pagasa suggested a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for all local and national offices as well as government-owned and controlled corporations in the Davao Region. However, offices that are in charge of safety and security, social services, health, emergency, and disaster are exempted.
“Private offices and establishments are given the discretion to suspend work or adopt WFH arrangements, but are encouraged to do so for the safety and convenience of their employees,” the City Government wrote in its Facebook post on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024.
The weather advisory said that the LPA may bring a significant amount of rain within the next three days.
“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” it stated.
Similarly, the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools through a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
The province added that work suspension is subject to the discretion of the local chief executives for the Municipal Local Government Units (MLGU).
Meanwhile, Gov. Edwin Jubahib of Davao del Norte, through a memorandum he issued on January 31, also suspended all face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools in the entire province.
“To ensure the safety and welfare of the learners and teachers from any untoward incident from possible adverse impacts of the weather systems, schools are advised to shift to alternative learning modality,” Jubahib wrote in the memorandum.
As of writing, the municipalities and cities in Davao del Norte that suspended their classes are the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Tagum City, Panabo City, Santo Tomas, San Isidro, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, and Kapalong.
Atty. Franklin P. Bautista, Governor of Davao Occidental, through Memorandum No. 11, issued a suspension of classes at all levels as well as a work suspension for government and private institutions on January 31.
“In light of the severe weather conditions currently affecting our province, I am issuing this memorandum to declare the suspension of classes at all levels and work suspension for Government Offices and private institutions for January 31, 2024 (Wednesday) until the situation improves. The welfare and safety of the public is of utmost importance and this action is taken to ensure everyone’s protection,” Bautista stated.
The province of Davao Oriental has already suspended its classes and government and private offices by releasing their respective executive orders on January 29 and 30, 2024. Those who released executive orders were the City of Mati, municipalities of Baganga, Governor Generoso, Cateel, Manay, Caraga, San Isidro, Boston, Tarragona, Banaybanay, and Lupon.
The Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) in their latest Heavy Rainfall Warning Number 17, issued at 8 a.m. on January 31, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental have a red warning level with more than 150,000 drums per square kilometer of rain. In low-lying regions, significant flooding is anticipated, and in mountainous areas, landslides are anticipated.
Meanwhile, Davao City and Davao del Norte have an orange warning level with 75,000 to 150,000 drums per square kilometer of rain. Flooding and landslides are threatening in some areas. RGP