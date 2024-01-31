Cities, towns in Davao suspend classes, work

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, through Proclamation No. 4, Series of 2024, suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools, in line with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) Weather Advisory No. 4 issued at 11 p.m. of January 30.

Pagasa suggested a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for all local and national offices as well as government-owned and controlled corporations in the Davao Region. However, offices that are in charge of safety and security, social services, health, emergency, and disaster are exempted.

“Private offices and establishments are given the discretion to suspend work or adopt WFH arrangements, but are encouraged to do so for the safety and convenience of their employees,” the City Government wrote in its Facebook post on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024.

The weather advisory said that the LPA may bring a significant amount of rain within the next three days.

“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” it stated.