Citizens, groups rally to aid Davao quake victims

AS GOVERNMENT relief operations continue, private groups and ordinary citizens are also taking action to help families affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck parts of Davao Region.

World Vision Philippines said in a Facebook post that its assessment teams are verifying the extent of the damage but have already identified the most urgent needs: emergency shelters, clean water, hygiene kits, food, and medical supplies.

“We continue to ask for prayers and support as the people of Davao Region begin their journey to recovery,” said Carlo Cajipo, a World Vision staff member.

The organization also requested psychosocial support sessions for teenagers affected by the series of aftershocks.

In Manay, Davao Oriental, a private citizen distributed food and water to residents on Sunday morning, October 12. The act of generosity took place along the national highway, where locals are still reeling from the 7.4-magnitude tremor and its aftershocks. Local volunteers and other private individuals have also mobilized to deliver relief while authorities assess damage and monitor continuing seismic activity.

Some vloggers and online content creators have also joined the call for donations. Among them is Aesthetic Furmom, a Davao Oriental resident known for sharing videos with her pet Sachiboy. She urged her followers on Facebook to send donations through GCash to help families who lost their homes.

"Marami sa kanila ang nawalan ng tirahan, walang sapat na pagkain, at hirap makahanap ng malinis na tubig (Many lost their houses, have little food, and struggle to find clean water)," she wrote. Kailangan nila ngayon ng trapal, tent, malinis na tubig (They now need tarpaulins, tents, and safe drinking water)."

She added, "Kung sino man pod sa into ang gustong magbahagi ng kaunting biyaya, maari po kaayong mag send sa aking gcash na ilalagay ko po sa comment section (If anyone would like to share a little blessing, you can send it to my GCash)."

Aid for Manay and neighboring areas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released ₱27.3 million worth of assistance to families affected by the quakes in Davao Oriental.

According to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council–Davao (RDRRMC-Davao), the tremors affected 10 municipalities and 93 barangays, impacting 66,657 families, or about 282,000 individuals.

As of the latest report, 1,345 families (or 6,120 individuals) remain in evacuation centers. Assessments showed 278 houses were totally destroyed and 912 partially damaged by the series of quakes.

DSWD said relief operations are ongoing in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and local government units as rapid assessment teams continue to reach remote areas.

In Davao de Oro, the agency provided ₱1.17 million worth of assistance, including 2,000 family food packs for affected residents.

Overall, DSWD has distributed ₱27.3 million in aid across Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Two trucks from South Cotabato, marked “Tulong mula sa mga mamamayan ng South Cotabato,” also arrived in Manay carrying 500 food packs, 500 hygiene kits, 50 kitchen kits, 50 sleeping kits, and 50 sacks of rice.

Meanwhile, in Cebu province, still recovering from its own 6.9-magnitude quake on September 30, local officials launched “Tabang Para sa Davao Oriental ug Ubang Dapit sa Mindanao.” The campaign urges residents to donate food, water, clothing, blankets, hygiene kits, and other essentials.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the Visayan capital stands in solidarity with Mindanao.

“Davao Oriental and other areas are facing great loss after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook their homes and hearts. Daghang nawad-an, daghang nanginahanglan ug tabang, but hope will always live through our compassion (Many lost loved ones and livelihoods, but hope will always live through our compassion,” he said.

Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro likewise vowed continued support for Davao Oriental’s recovery. DEF/RGP