City, Badjao community partner for coastal sustainability

THE Davao City Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) reported an improvement in the cleanliness and environmental conditions of coastal areas in the city following intensive joint shoreline protection initiatives in partnership with the Badjao community and other local government agencies.

“Na-observe namo nga naa na’y improvement ang cleanliness ug environmental condition sa coastal area labi na diha sa Matina Aplaya nga Badjao Community. Dili na kaayo siya hugaw (We have noticed an improvement in the cleanliness and environmental condition in our coastal areas especially in the Badjao community in Matina Aplaya. It's not as dirty as before),” ASU Head Paul Bermejo said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO) on Wednesday.

Bermejo said the cooperation of the members of the Badjao community in the area and the efforts of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, ASU, and other agencies contributed greatly to this improvement.

The Cenro, ASU and other agencies visit the area every Saturday to conduct information dissemination campaigns on proper waste disposal.

Bermejo added that they also provided a designated pick-up point for the garbage. From there, the Cenro and ASU will transport the wastes collected from the shoreline and households to the collection area.

The drop off and collection of garbage, Bermejo said, is scheduled every Saturday. Personnel from ASU help in reminding the community every Saturday to take their garbage to the pick-up point.

The ASU is eyeing more collaborative actions on shoreline protections through coastal clean-up and proper waste disposal initiatives in other coastal barangays.

Bermejo also called on other Dabawenyos to practice proper waste disposal and to refrain from dumping waste products in the shorelines to preserve and protect the coastal areas of the city. CIO