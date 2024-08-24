City college needs teaching personnel

THE City College of Davao announced job vacancies for teaching personnel.

On August 21, 2024, the school bared that it is looking for one assistant professor specializing in Heating, Ventilating, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology (HVACRT), one assistant professor with a specialization in Computer Programming, two instructors specializing in Computer Programming, one instructor specializing in Physical Education (sports), and one instructor specializing in Early Childhood Education.

The school needs to hire approximately six teaching personnel, and interested applicants may submit their letter of intent to the local government of Davao or the City College of Davao, Campus Catalunan Pequeño, Davao City, until August 30 this year.

On May 30, 2024, Wenefredo Cagape, officer-in-charge and president of CCD, said that they would be accepting another 320 students for the current school year.

The school plans to accommodate 640 students, necessitating two shifts: morning and afternoon, due to the limited number of classrooms.

The CCD president revealed that the city plans to construct a 12-story classroom building to accommodate all students. With the increase in student numbers, the school has expressed its intention to hire more teaching personnel to meet the demand.

Currently, the programs offered at CCD include Bachelor of Early Childhood Education (BECEd), Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (BSEntrep), Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education (BTVTEd) majoring in Computer Programming, and Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education (BTVTEd) majoring in Heating, Ventilating, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology. RGP