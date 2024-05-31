City College of Davao to add over 300 students for AY 2024-2025

THE City College of Davao (CCD) will be accepting around 300 students for the academic year 2024 to 2025.

Wenefredo Cagape, officer in charge and president of CCD, said that they are planning to accept another batch of 320 students for the opening of classes, so there will be 640 students studying at the college.

“So last year we accommodated 320 students, this year still 320,” he said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday morning, May 30, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office.

Cagape added that with the doubled number of students, they will have two shifts in their classes: morning and afternoon. This is because the number of classrooms in the CCD can only accommodate the current number of students.

The CCD president revealed that the city plans to construct a 12-story classroom building to accommodate all students. He said that with the addition of more students, the school plans to hire eight more teachers.

Meanwhile, the CCD is scheduled to accept applications from June 3 to 14, and the screening will be held from June 17 to 21. Enrollment for freshmen students will be from July 3 to 5, and for old students, it will be from July 29 to 31, 2024.

Cagape said that they had yet not added any new programs in the CCD; some of the programs that the CCD is offering are Bachelor of Early Childhood Education (BECEd), Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (BSEntrep), Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education (BTVTEd) major in Computer Programming, and Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education (BTVTEd) major in Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology. He said they have to apply to the Commission on Higher Education (Ched ) for recognition if they want to add programs to the school.

For those who want to apply to the CCD, they should submit the following documents: PSA Birth Certificate, recent senior high school report card or appropriate ALS Certificate, Certificate of Residency, Income Tax Return (ITR) or Certificate of Low Income, and Certificate of Belonging to the Indigenous Peoples Group.

Meanwhile, regarding the implementation of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at CCD, Cagape said that most of their students are interested in joining but are not required to join. They have a choice to pursue another option under the National Service Training Program (NSTP), which is the Civic Welfare and Training Service (CWTS). RGP