City College permanent campus 10% complete

THE construction of City College of Davao's new permanent campus in Bago Oshiro has reached 10 percent completion, though progress has been slowed by necessary ground development, including the resettlement of informal settlers on parts of the property.

Councilor Pilar C. Braga highlighted during the Aprobado sa Konseho session on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, that while plans are underway for a world-class college, full relocation to the new site may take another two to three years.

Braga, who chairs the committee on education, science, technology, arts, and culture, noted that plans to expand programs are currently limited by classroom shortages at their temporary site in Catalunan Pequeño.

Previously, Wenefredo Cagape, officer in charge and president of CCD, mentioned during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 30, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, that the college plans to hire eight more teachers to accommodate its growing student population.

Enrollment for the upcoming school year at CCD's temporary site is ongoing, with applications accepted from June 3 to 14, and screenings scheduled from June 17 to 21. Freshman enrollment is slated for July 3 to 5, and returning students can enroll from July 29 to 31, 2024.

Currently, CCD offers Bachelor of Early Childhood Education (BECEd), Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (BSEntrep), Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education (BTVTEd) with majors in Computer Programming and Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology.

Councilor Braga said the enrollment process includes attitude and diagnostic tests to tailor student profiles for effective program placement.

“So that we would be able to find out the attitude of our students kung saan ba ang interest nila yung ability where they can be more effective in the programs that we are offering there,” she added. Charles Lj Sido, SU Intern