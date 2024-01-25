CITY COLLEGE TURNS FOUR

THE City College of Davao on Monday celebrated its 4th founding anniversary since the passage of the city ordinance that decreed its creation in January 2020.

The CCD also opened its first ever intramurals in its temporary campus in Km. 10, Catalunan Pequeño.

The celebration will include sports tournaments as well as academic competitions in essay writing, spelling bee, debate and other activities.

Monday's event was attended by Vice President Sara Duterte, Vice Mayor J Melchor Quitain Jr., Councilor Pilar Braga and other city councilors, CCD President Winifredo Cagape, other public officials, CCD students and staff.

The Vice President, in her speech, thanked all who took part in the realization of the CCD and those who continue to support its objectives in promoting social equality through education. She also urged CCD students to make the most of their time in college and learn as much as they can in order to acquire a competitive edge in the job market.

“Let us continue our collaborative efforts to ensure that every young person in Davao has the opportunity to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams of a better life,” the Vice President said.

“Together, we are not just educating individuals, we are building a stronger, more vibrant society,” she added.

Braga, reading a message from Mayor Sebastian Duterte, said the local government commends the CCD's contribution to the city's education sector and will continue to support its goals of providing quality education to the city’s underprivileged youth.

Meanwhile, CCD President Winifredo Cagape said the institution's operations since the start of classes in August last year have been smooth-sailing. He said that with continued support from the local government, the CCD is ready to double its 320 student populace by the next school year.

Cagape added that an admissions test will be added to the application process for next year's batch of students. CIO