City Council streamlines property title transfers

DURING the Aprobado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Councilor Augusto Javier Campos III announced that the 20th City Council had approved an ordinance streamlining property title transfers for Dabawenyos.

The ordinance passed on April 16, 2024, aims to simplify the process for residents looking to transfer ownership of housing units to their children, especially those built in the 1980s to 1990s.

Campos, the ordinance's proponent and chair of the low-end housing committee, highlighted that the current process, involving the City Legal Office, typically takes about ten months.

He explained that the new process eliminates the need for Sangguniang Panlungsod resolutions, significantly reducing the time required for approval.

Applicants for hereditary succession can now directly approach the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO) for certification.

The ordinance, titled "An ordinance granting the omnibus legal opinion no. 586, series of 2023-Guidelines on Transactions Involving Transfer of Title of Property, Cancellation of Encumbrance and Grant of Legislative Authority (Socialized Housing)," benefits around 7,773 individuals, primarily from various housing projects across the city - New Matina Sites and Services (Phase 1 and 2), New Matina Upgrading Area, Piapi Upgrading Area, Sahora, Mintal Area, Panacan Relocation Area, Soliman Block 1, Gawasnong Mangigisda sa Punong Lizada (GML), Punong Urban Settlers Association (PUSA), Nagkahiusang Lumulupyo sa Punong Lizada (NPL), and Lizada Home Settlers Association (Lohosa).

Under this ordinance, the DCHO, formerly known as the Office of the City Planning and Development Coordinator-Housing and Homesite Development Division (CPDO-HHDD), can issue clearance certifications for social housing rights acquisitions through hereditary succession, simplifying the process and eliminating the need for Sangguniang Panlungsod resolutions.

The initiative builds upon the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO) ordinance approved on August 8, 2023, which elevated the City Planning and Development Office's housing and homesite development division to a full-fledged local government agency. RGP