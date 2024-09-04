City Council urges LTO HPG to checking parking outside KOJC

THE Davao City Council on Tuesday, September 3, passed a resolution urging the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to check on the Carlos P. Garcia highway, especially areas near Panacan, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Davao International Airport, that has practically become a parking area for police vehicles.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, the primary author of the resolution, said the move was aimed at making sure that the parked vehicles on the side of the highway do not cause traffic and disrupt businesses.

Traffic in the area has also caused inconvenience to students and workers, Ocampo said.

Part of the Carlos P. Garcia highway, particularly the one near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, was closed to traffic on the first days of the police operations serving the arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others.

Some 2,000 police forces were deployed to the KOJC compound for the operation.

Councilor Luna Acosta said the side of the highway was being used as a massive parking area, causing traffic near the area.

“So, we strongly urge the LTO and the Highway Patrol Group to do something about this. Let us not block our major highways and make it into a big parking area.” Acosta said. CIO