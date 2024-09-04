Davao

City Council urges LTO HPG to checking parking outside KOJC

CLEARING THE WAY. The last police barricades outside the KOJC Compound were removed on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, restoring full access to all six lanes of the Carlos P. Garcia National Highway in Buhangin, Davao City. Traffic now flows smoothly, offering much-needed relief to commuters. As the sun sets, this reopening fully of the highway marks a return-to-normal for drivers, easing congestion and ensuring a more efficient drive home. Bree Porras/SunStar Photo
Published on

THE Davao City Council on Tuesday, September 3, passed a resolution urging the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to check on the Carlos P. Garcia highway, especially areas near Panacan, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Davao International Airport, that has practically become a parking area for police vehicles.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, the primary author of the resolution, said the move was aimed at making sure that the parked vehicles on the side of the highway do not cause traffic and disrupt businesses.

Traffic in the area has also caused inconvenience to students and workers, Ocampo said.

Part of the Carlos P. Garcia highway, particularly the one near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, was closed to traffic on the first days of the police operations serving the arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others.

Some 2,000 police forces were deployed to the KOJC compound for the operation.

Councilor Luna Acosta said the side of the highway was being used as a massive parking area, causing traffic near the area.

“So, we strongly urge the LTO and the Highway Patrol Group to do something about this. Let us not block our major highways and make it into a big parking area.” Acosta said. CIO

