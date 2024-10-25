City donates 60 motorcycles to brgys with highest crime rate, population

Joseph H. Dumogho, barangay captain of Daliao Toril, said in a media interview that their barangay has a population of 22,000 and that one of their major problems is the widespread gangsterism in the area. He said the vehicle would facilitate in information dissemination and emergency response since it is equipped with a radio, blinker, and siren.

“Dako kaayo’g tabang para sa atoang mga [This would be a huge help for our] barangay police kay as we know Daliao is one of the populated barangays in Davao City,” he said.

Dumogho expressed that their barangay will allocate a budget to maintain the vehicle as he explained that while the motorcycle is a valuable addition to their response capabilities, it is still not enough, especially for barangays with large land areas and numerous residents.

He said that their barangay should take the initiative to procure more vehicles.

With the addition of the newly-donated motorcycle, their barangay now has three motorcycles and one emergency vehicle.

Meanwhile, Lita Empis, barangay captain of Leon Garcia, said in a media interview that she was surprised that her barangay was among the recipients of the motorcycle. With a population of about 15,600, she hopes that the addition of this motorcycle will help them keep the peace and order in the barangay, especially now that they have four motorcycles and two vehicles.

“Dako kaayo ning tabang gyud sa amoang barangay labi na panahon sa kagabion madali ang pag-roving sa amoang mga tanod (This is a huge help for our barangay, especially during nighttime, as it would ease the patrolling of our barangay police),” she said.

The barangays that received a motorcycle include Talomo Proper, Panacan, Tibungco, Ilang, Cabantian, Alfonso Anglionto, Indangan, Bunawan Proper, Mandug, Bago Gallera, Alejandra Navarro (Lasang), Gov. Paciano Bangoy, Daliao, Lizada, Marilog Proper, Tigatto, Communal, Pampanga, Sto. Niño, Crossing Bayabas, Wilfredo Aquino, Agdao Proper, Sasa, Leon Garcia Sr., Bato, Vicente Hizon Sr., Lapu-Lapu, 9-A, Riverside, Ula, Tambobong, Manuel Guianga, Subasta, Sirib, Inayangan, Pandaitan, Matina Biao, Saloy, Gumitan, Atan-awe, Kilate, Sirawan, Waan, Acacia, Callawa, Gatungan, Mahayag, Mudiang, San Isidro, Agdao Centro, Rafael Castillo, San Antonio, Kap. Tomas Monteverde Sr., Ubalde, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Binugao, Lubogan, Calinan Proper, Dacudao, and Marapangi. RGP