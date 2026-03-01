City econ enterprise eyes to double income this year

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) aims to increase its income target to 100 percent this year, higher than the 91 percent total overall target in 2025.

Maximo Macalipes, manager of CEE, said that they aim to increase the city's income, considering that they were not able to fully utilize some of the city’s facilities, such as the Almendras Gym, which underwent repairs, and the Davao City Crematorium, which also required repairs.

“For 2026, amoang gilauman na mudako pa pud amoang income target kay open naman pud atoang Almendras Gym and atoang economic enterprise na unit, tan-awon nato karon sa Coastal Road ang katong carnival and coming na pud uban events didto,” he said during the ISpeak Media Forum, on Thursday morning, February 26, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

(For 2026, we are expecting our income target to increase because the Almendras Gym is now open, along with our economic enterprise unit. We will also look into the carnival at Coastal Road and the other upcoming events there.)

To recall, on April 27, 2025, the CEE announced the temporary closure of the Crematorium at the Wireless Public Cemetery. The closure was necessary for urgent repairs to the cremation machine. As a result, cremation services provided by the City Government of Davao through the CEE were suspended during that period.

Although Macalipes said that some of the city's enterprises have surpassed their income targets, he cited some of the economic enterprise’s top 10 performing units for 2025 include Tagakpan Public Cemetery with P3 million, a 430.5 percent increase from P700,000 in 2024, followed by Magsaysay Park with P1 million; Calinan Public Market with P13 million; and special project operations concessionaires with P13 million.

Other performing units include Wireless Public Cemetery with P4 million, Maa Public Cemetery with P1 million, Bunawan Public Cemetery with P733,799, Sta. Ana Port with P1 million, Calinan Public Cemetery with P561,852, and Agdao Public Market with P33 million.

In 2024, Davao City Economic Enterprise’s revenue reached approximately ₱211 million, surpassing its target and marking an increase from the previous year’s revenue. RGP