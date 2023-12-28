City Economic Enterprises hits 90% collection target

The Davao City Economic Enterprises hit 90 percent of its target for the year 2023 as of November.

“As of November nakaabot nami sa 90 percent sa total target for the year, una ang atong market operations ani (As of November, we have reached 90 percent of the total target for the year, first is our market operations),” CEE Officer-In-Charge Macky Macalipes Jr. said during the Madayaw Dabaw morning program on Wednesday.

Based on data from the City Treasurer’s Office, the CEE’s income as of November was Php 187, 317, 425, or 90 percent of its Php 208,125,000 target income.

Market operations was the biggest income contributor with Php 112, 625, 000. The market operations cover the Agdao, Bankerohan, Calinan, Tugbok/Mintal, Toril, Tibungco, Bunawan, and Lasang public markets.

Special Projects that include the Roxas Night Market, the Toril Night Market, the Davao Food Terminal Center, the City Library Coffee Shop, ambulant vendors, and barbecue stalls also generated Php 10,534,016.14 income as of November which is 210.68 percent of the Php 5,000,000 income target for markets for 2023.

The biggest contributor is the Roxas Night Market with a November 2023 income of Php 6,878,501.60.

Macalipes said that they are motivated to reach the target income before the year ends.

To pursue this Macalipes said that they will continue the use of their digitalized platforms for efficient collection.

“Ipadayon lang nato ang e-stall management system sa atong public market ug ang atong public cemetery management information system sa atong sementeryo and other units (We will continue with the e-stall management system in our public markets and our cemetery management system for the cemeteries and other units)” Macalipes said, adding that the City Treasurer’s Office is the sole payment center for all the CEE units, where those leasing city spaces can obtain an official receipt that serves as proof that their payments directly goes to the city’s treasury.

“Ang Economic Enterprise order of payment man gyud ang atong gina-issue (The Economic Enterprises only issues the order of payment),” Macalipes said.

Macalipes said that they are motivated to reach their 2023 income target with the support of the management and stakeholders.

“Padayon nga manarbaho ang City Economic Enterprises para masuportahan ang atong mga programa ug serbisyo sa siyudad sa Davao (The CEE will continue to work to support our programs and services in the city of Davao),” Macalipes said. CIO