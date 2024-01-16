City ensures Dabawenyos’ safety amid heavy rainfall

Work-from-home (WFH) arrangement was advised to be adopted in all national and local government offices, including government-owned and controlled corporations in the city. However, those performing safety and security, health, social services, and disaster and emergency response services are excluded from the WFH arrangement.

Private offices and establishments are given the discretion to suspend work or adopt WFH arrangements but are encouraged to do so for the safety and convenience of their employees.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Alfredo Baloran, in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio, said the basis of the proclamation was the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) General Flood Advisory Number 2 for Region 11. It was issued at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, which forecasts light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region for the next 12 hours due to the shear line affecting the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Baloran said that huge consideration is also given to the Orange Rainfall Warning for Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro, warning of possible heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides in the said areas. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council issued the warning at 4:11 am on January 16.

"Even if wala ang Davao City sa rainfall warning, ang impact ana apektado gihapon ang Davao City that is why for the safety of Dabawenyos, suspended classes and work from home ang mga employees para dili ma-hamper services, gi-encourage pud siya sa private offices for the safety of workers (Even if Davao City is not mentioned directly in the rainfall warning, the impact of this rainfall affects Davao City that is why for the safety of Dabawenyos, classes were suspended and work from home set up was announced for employees so that services will not be hampered, the same was encouraged forth private offices to ensure the safety of workers),” Baloran said.

"Atong gitan-aw ang adverse effect kay kung niundang unta tong rainfall--no need to declare and based sa latest advisories apil ang Davao that is why we declared (We looked at the adverse effect because if only the rainfall had stopped, there is no need to declare anymore but based on the latest advisories, Davao City is included that is why we declared)," Baloran added.

He said they have considered the advisories and forecast mentioned before they relayed to the executive department the need for the issuance of the proclamation.