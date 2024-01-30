City extends assistance to mass wasting victims

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), extended food and non-food assistance to residents of Awhag Village in Barangay 19-B, who were affected by the mass wasting incident on January 24.

According to the CSWDO, 14 families were affected by the mass wasting incident. The office recorded an estimated total of P229,500 cost of damage for both house structure and belongings.

The affected families are currently at the Awhag Gymnasium and were provided with food, food packs, water, and disaster kits from the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

“Ang CSWDO nag-coordinate na pud sa City Mayor’s Office para sa mga hinanali nato na mga tabang. Naa na’y tent didto sa evacuation tapos naa napu’y pagkaon nila didto [The CSWDO have already coordinated with the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) for the immediate provision of assistance. Tents and food for the evacuees are already available at the evacuation centers],” CSWDO Head, Julie Dayaday, said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO).

The residents also received food and non-food assistance from the CSWDO, and the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Meanwhile, the barangay council, which spearheaded the evacuation process also provided the affected residents with lunch and tents. CIO