City eyes vertical housing projects

THE City Government of Davao, through the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO), is finalizing its Local Shelter Plan (LSP), to be proposed for approval this year.

The LSP, according to DCHO officer-in-charge EnP. Estela Malate, emphasizes the need to maximize space through vertical housing projects and prudent lot acquisitions.

Malate said the plan to maximize land potential through optimal housing solutions goes hand-in-hand with making sure housing projects foster livable, sustainable communities with easy access to commerce, health, education, and recreation.

That is why the DCHO is currently working with various agencies for the profiling of qualified housing beneficiaries to properly identify their situation and their skills for possible livelihood assistance or trainings in partnership with other concerned agencies and with private sector.

“That’s why we improved our census forms para ma-capture nato ang socio-economic profile so that ma-analyze nato unsa ang mga skills sa mga tao, sa mga ISF so that we can possibly provide also livelihood,” she said.

Some of the upcoming housing projects under the LSP is the upcoming Balai Pagbabago Davao project in Lasang and the 4-storey Tenement Building in the Los Amigos Relocation Area (Phase 1).

The plan also specifies the use of vacant lands for human settlement, particularly the 12.1-hectare lot in Barangay Talomo River in Calinan and the 8.9-hectare land in Barangay Manambulan in Tugbok District.

Several housing projects for Indigenous groups are also in the pipeline.

Malate admitted there are considerable challenges to realize these projects, the most significant of which will be funding.

“Supported ang Davao City Housing Office in terms of mga housing projects, kaya lang if the city will totally fund the housing projects, suyupon niya ang ubang budget sa agencies kay dako man gyud kaayo ang investment in terms of housing,” she said.

Malate asserted that this makes partnering or in collaboration with the private sector and with several key shelter agencies necessary to secure funding.

Under the LSP, another source of funds for the socialized housing projects will be from the Balanced Housing Development requirement pursuant to Section 18 of RA 7279 as amended by RA 10884 of which developers of proposed subdivisions and condominium projects are required to comply the 15 percent and 5 percent, respectively, of their total project cost. Developers shall comply with the balance housing requirement within the City of Davao, as also stipulated in Section 20 of the Integrated Zoning Ordinance.

“Mao na siya karon ang usa sa atong gina-asikaso so that maka-implement gyud ta’g housing projects diri,” Malate said. CIO