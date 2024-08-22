City gov’t to Dabawenyos: Get free vasectomy

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Health Office’s (CHO) Population Division, is encouraging male Dabawenyos to avail themselves of the city’s free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service.

The NSV is intended for male Dabawenyos who no longer wish to have more children. It is an alternative and permanent family planning method with a procedure that lasts for 10 to 15 minutes.

Without incisions and stitches, the NSV has a recovery period of one to two days. It also requires minimal aftercare.

The City Population Division conducts free NSV services at the Buhangin Vasectomy Center every last Friday of the month.

For the month of August, the City Population Division’s free NSV is scheduled on August 30.

The NSV is a safer family planning method with lower risks compared to bilateral tubal ligation. It also has an efficacy rate of 99.85 percent.

Interested Dabawenyos may visit the City Population Division’s Facebook page or send a message through this number: 09952024680. The public may also call 244-2264 or email them at citypopulationofficeofdavao@gmail.com. CIO