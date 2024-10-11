City govt to set up SDEC in Davao

THE City Government of Davao is intensifying its efforts to combat drug use by establishing a Special Drug Education Center (SDEC) for Out-of-School Youth (OSY) and Children in Street Situation (CISS).

The City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), together with the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO), and Sanggunian ng Kabataan Federation leaders and chairpersons are set to convene at the World Palace Hotel for its orientation and planning workshop.

The SDEC is a community-based facility that supports community-based drug usage prevention initiatives. Its ultimate goal is to help the OSY and CISS become independent and socially responsible members of society by teaching them about the harmful effects of drugs.

Sharlene Blas Villaluz, Focal Person of the CSWDO's Child and Youth Development Program, said establishing SDEC is mandated by the Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001 or the amendment of DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2006-150 on the "Establishment and Operation of Special Drug Education Centers for Out Of School Youth and Street Children."

Villaluz said the gathering of SK Federation leaders and SK chairpersons is needed for them to be able to discuss the importance of the SDEC.

“Gina-try nato’g baligya si SDEC sa different barangays nato para mas comprehensive and efficient ang delivery sa programs and services sa SDEC (We try to promote SDEC to our barangays to improve the scope and effectiveness of the organization's service and program delivery),” she said.

She said the SDEC will be an 8-hour operating center that will be expanded to cater not only to OSY and CISS but also children in need of special protection. CIO