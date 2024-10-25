City implements new display arrangements at Agdao Public Market

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Economic Enterprises (CEE), has introduced new display arrangements at the Agdao Public Market to support vendors in boosting their income.

Economic Enterprise Manager Maximo P. Macalipes Jr. said that as of October 15, some second-floor vendors at the Agdao Public Market were able to occupy the first floor of the market to sell their goods.

During the I-Speak media forum Thursday, Macalipes said that the tenants signed an undertaking to temporarily occupy the first floor while they continue to operate business on the second floor at the New Agdao Public Market. This is starting October 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

“Giplastar na nato sila sa ground floor para mas gwapo ang ilahang pagpaninda sa Agdao na palengke and naa pud sila’y undertaking nga gipirmahan para guided ta sa atong mga actions (We have placed them on the ground floor for them to conduct business well at the Agdao Market. They have also signed an undertaking for guidance of their actions),” Macalipes said.

The details of the undertaking include the temporary nature of their use of the ground floor and continued operation on the second floor; payment of the lease contract; responsibilities of the vendors in the cleanliness and orderliness; prohibition on engaging in illegal activities; prohibition of the alternation/expansion of the area; instruction on personal use of the slot; mandate to allow CEE inspections in the area.

Macalipes said that they accommodated 51 vendors selling a variety of goods, nine dry goods vendors, and 12 vegetable vendors.

They occupy a slot with a table on the ground floor by schedule. Their respective spaces were selected by CEE for proper spacing and order.

Macalipes assured that the fees paid by vendors are the same, based on the schedule of fees set by the Revenue Code of Davao City. It did not increase or reduce.

He added that the new arrangement is the fruit of all the coordination and consultations the city did with the vendors.

“Sige lang pud mig hisgot unsay maayo para ang palengke sa Agdao mapadayon pud nato ang ilang pag Negosyo at the same time ma-encourage pud nato ang buying public na i-patronize ang public market. (We kept continuing what is good for the Agdao Market for them to continue their business and at the same time, we can also encourage the buying public to patronize the public market),” Macalipes said.

As to the January 15 limit, Macalipes said that they will decide to extend the vendor’s temporary occupancy depending on the assessment of what the effect of the scheme is. CIO