City Jail Female Dorm joins DCNHS Brigada

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Davao City Jail Female Dormitory (DCJFD) joined the Brigada Eskwela 2026 of Davao City National High School MAPEH Department.

With cleaning and gears, the personnel under JCInsp Connie P. Sendrijas, DCJFD Warden, with Davao City Civil Security Unit (CSU) assigned to the city jail, helped clean up the department’s surroundings in time for the school opening last June 8, 2026.

They also turned over cleaning supplies, including brooms, dust pans, insect repellents, and cans of white latex paint.

DCFJD has partnered with DCNHS for several years now as part of its commitment to addressing the city’s educational needs. SAE