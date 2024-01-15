City police seizes over P29M-worth of illegal drugs in 2023

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported it has apprehended over 39.08 kg of illegal drugs from January to December of last year.

From the 1,372 anti-illegal drugs operations it had conducted in 2023, the DCPO confiscated a total of 3.765 kg of shabu with an estimated street value of P25,605,349. This is significantly higher than the almost 2.7 kg of shabu confiscated in 2022 which amounts to P18,359,152.

The operations also yielded 35.315 kg of marijuana with an estimated street value of over P4,237,855.

The confiscated shabu and marijuana have a total estimated value of P29,843,204.

A total of 1,627 arrests were made for drug charges and 2,064 cases were filed.

On top of this, the DCPO also seized 302 illegal firearms from 137 individuals.

DCPO Spokesperson PCpt Hazel Tuazon said the city police will continue to enforce various security plans to curb illegal drugs activity and the proliferation of loose firearms.

“Sa mga initiatives and programs sa atoang city director nagpabilin, especially kining Oplan RAT Tugis (Robbery/ Hold-up, Akyat Bahay and Theft) nato, kaning campaign nato against illegal drugs, campaign against loose firearms nagpabilin (The initiatives and programs of our city director remains. Our Oplan RAT Tugis, our campaign against illegal drug campaign against loose firearms remain active,” Tuazon said. CIO