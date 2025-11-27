City SP OKs AI facial recognition for security

THE Davao City Council approved on third and final reading a landmark ordinance adopting AI facial recognition technology at the city’s entry and exit points to bolster public safety and border security.

The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chair of the Committee on Information Technology, calls for the installation of AI facial recognition systems in government buildings, parks, seaports, airports, land terminals, shorelines, and other public convergence areas.

The technology will link to law enforcement databases to detect individuals flagged for arrest or surveillance, aiding crime prevention and counterterrorism efforts.

Violators, including those who tamper with or damage equipment, access or leak data, or evade security protocols such as refusing facial scans or using fake identities, face fines of up to ₱5,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Ensure accurate detection

Before proposing the ordinance, Militar said he confirmed the system’s feasibility with the Public Safety Office. Caps or facial obstructions that hinder detection will be prohibited.

Once the system detects an individual, verifications will confirm whether the person matches entries in the database. A designated inspection room will be provided for members of the Muslim community to ensure comfort and privacy.

Militar noted that the technology has a 99.99 percent accuracy rate and can even distinguish between twins. The local government has coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Davao City Police Office (DCPO) for data integration.

Section 8 of the ordinance mandates data-sharing agreements with DCPO, NBI, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Task Force Davao, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Bureau of Immigration–Davao Region, and other agencies for real-time access to watchlists and criminal databases.

To address privacy concerns, Section 9 ensures compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012. The mayor will designate a city data protection officer, and all monitored areas will display public notices at least two feet by three feet.

Funding and implementation

Funding for the project depends on each implementing agency’s budget and executive department allocations. Initial funding is set for the first bidding phase, with plans to procure around 150 high-definition CCTVs equipped for AI facial recognition.

“This is a very huge project, and I think this is the very first AI-facial recognition system in the country,” Militar said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, November 26, 2025, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod. RGP