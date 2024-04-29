City to accommodate displaced vendors

AN OFFICIAL from the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) said that the City Government of Davao is looking for ways to accommodate the displaced vendors affected by the office’s clearing operations.

Paul Bermejo, head of the ASU, revealed in a radio interview with Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Thursday morning, April 25, 2024, that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte ordered them to look for ways to accommodate the vendors. They are looking into Bankerohan Public Market as the area to sell their products or goods.

“Ang nahitabo diri sa 5-A ug 2A kay si Mayor Baste dili siya gusto na ma-displace ang atong mga vendors so gipangitaan na sila’g paagi nga ma-accommodate sila sa Bankerohan Public Market ug sa private market diri sa Bangkerohan (What happened in 5-A and 2A is that Mayor Baste does not want the vendors to be displaced so they are trying to find a way to accommodate them in the public and private markets in Bangkerohan),” he said.

Bermejo said that there are still slots in the Bankerohan market and that the people who will be affected by the clearing operations should not worry since ASU is coordinating with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to decongest areas occupied by vendors.

He said that once the vendors were relocated but returned to the prohibited area, the ASU would no longer warn them but immediately impound their products. He said that a team will also be assigned to monitor the area and if there are obstructions such as vendors, tricycles, stalls, and such on the sidewalk, they will immediately be removed.

Bermejo expressed that on May 2, 2024, the expanded road-clearing team will meet to identify which area they will conduct road-clearing operations. He added that they plan to conduct operations in densely populated areas such as Barangay 76-A to ensure that when a calamity or disaster happens responders can immediately go to the area without obstructions. Maerielle S. Luchavez, Addu Intern

Related stories: