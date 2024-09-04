City Vet confiscates contaminated tahong

Dr. Ma. Corazon Sepulveda, officer-in-charge of CVO, explained in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday morning, September 2, 2024, that following the positive PSP test results, CVO personnel seized nearly 911 kilograms of green mussels from the city’s markets.

“Na pull-out na po nila lahat, na confiscate na po kahapon almost 911 kilos po yung na confiscate nila kahapon (All the affected mussels have been pulled out and confiscated. They confiscated almost 911 kilos yesterday),” she said.

The confiscated mussels were sourced from several locations, including Bankerohan Public Market, Panacan Private Market, Tibungco Larayan, Matina Aplaya, Toril Public Market, Mintal Public Market, and Calinan Public Market.

Sepulveda noted that most mussels sold in the city come from Samar, though some are from other areas like Surigao and Davao Oriental, where the supply is not affected by PSP.

The CVO has informed the Municipality of Villareal about the contamination and requested a halt to the delivery of mussels to the city.

Earlier, CVO warned residents not to consume green mussels following the PSP contamination report from Villareal, Samar.

In addition, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) Shellfish Bulletin No. 22, Series of 2024, issued on August 30, 2024, indicated that shellfish from several areas, including Dumanquillas Bay, San Benito, and various locations in Samar, continue to test positive for PSP or toxic red tide.

Bfar advised the public to avoid harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming shellfish from these areas. However, fish, squid, shrimp, and crab are safe to eat if they are fresh, and thoroughly washed, and if the internal organs, intestines, and gills are removed before cooking. The advisory also noted that Cancabato Bay and Villareal Bay are now free of toxic red tide.

According to the National Institute of Health, PSP is a foodborne illness caused by consuming shellfish contaminated with saxitoxin.

Bfar-Davao recommends that anyone who has consumed contaminated shellfish induce vomiting and seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms of PSP include facial numbness, vomiting, paralysis, a floating sensation, and difficulty speaking or swallowing, with paralysis potentially leading to fatal respiratory issues. RGP