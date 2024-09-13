City Vet continues to provide free services to Dabawenyos

THE Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) continues to offer Dabawenyos free services to help ensure the well-being of their pets and livestock.

The CVO offers free anti-rabies vaccination and castration for cats and dogs, artificial insemination for large cattle, deworming for livestock and poultry, vitamin supplementation, and synchronization (hormone injection) in large cattle.

For September, the CVO will have a series of activities in different barangays in the city.

On September 5, 9, and 10, an anti-rabies vaccination for cats and dogs will be conducted in Cabantian, Buhangin District. On September 6 in Malamba, Marilog District, personnel from the CVO will be conducting artificial insemination for large cattle (cattle and carabao).

Personnel from the CVO will also be in Ilang, Bunawan District for a free anti-rabies vaccination activity for cats and dogs.

An artificial insemination for large cattle will also be conducted in Gatungan, Bunawan District on September 13.

On September 17, the CVO will hold a Veterinary Integrated Barangay Extension services (Vibes), artificial insemination, and synchronization activities in Bago Aplaya, Talomo District.

Another Vibes, artificial insemination, and pregnancy diagnosis activities will be conducted by the CVO in Saloy, Calinan District on September 18.

The CVO will also conduct a free anti-rabies vaccination activity on September 19 in Tagluno, Toril District. On September 20, the team will be in Bago Aplaya for another artificial insemination activity.

A VIBES, artificial insemination, and synchronization activity will be conducted in Crossing S, Marilog District on September 23. Meanwhile, on September 24, the CVO team will conduct the same activities in Catalunan Grande, Talomo District.

On September 24, personnel from the CVO will also be in Fatima, Paquibato District for a free anti-rabies vaccination activity. They will also be in Bato, Toril District on September 25 for the same activity, and on September 26 in Paradise Embac, Paquibato District.

The CVO will also be celebrating World Rabies Day in Agdao.

For further information on the services offered by the CVO, Dabawenyos are urged to visit the CVO’s district offices or their main office at the City Hall Annex. CIO