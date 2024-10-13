City vet to Dabawenyo farmers: Aid available for animal production

THE Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) continues to provide support to Dabawenyo farmers in animal production through their livestock programs throughout the year.

Two Animal Production Centers, located in Malabog, Paquibato District and in Malagos, Baguio District, are maintained by the CVO.

The production centers maintain breeder animals whose produce is dispensed to farmers as they start up a livelihood.

Animals dispersed by the production centers include packets of chicken, piglets, cattle, and goats.

In 2023, the CVO through its production centers was able to cater to 78 clients with 98 animal dispersals.

From January to April 2024, a total of 40 animals were dispersed to 35 farmers.

As for the animals returned by farmers, they are being re-dispersed to other recipients.

From January to June of this year, the CVO was able to re-disperse 24 animals to 22 clients.

The CVO also offers free artificial insemination in large cattle and carabaos as part of its Veterinary Integrated Barangay Extension Services (VIBES).

During VIBES, personnel from the CVO conduct various animal health services including vitamin supplementation, deworming, vaccination, and Artificial Insemination.

VIBES is another livestock program of the CVO that aims to cater to farmers who raise livestock in far-flung areas.

Dr. Ma. Corazon Sepulveda, Head of the CVO, said the Artificial Insemination in large cattle and carabaos is essential in ensuring the production of large animals and to ensure that these animals remain healthy.

She added that the program is also beneficial in ensuring food sustainability.

Through these activities, from January to September 2024, a total of 15 cattle and three carabaos were produced.

The CVO also conducts hormonal synchronization or the hormone injection to induce the estrus (sexual cycle) in large cattle.

Dabawenyo farmers who are raising livestock or those who wish to raise livestock may reach out to the CVO through their district offices or in their main office located in the City Hall Annex.

VIBES schedule is also announced in CVO district offices. CIO