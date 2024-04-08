City’s Bypass Construction Project 80% complete

In a press release, DPWH said the country's first-ever long-distance mountain tunnel is 80 percent complete.

"The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is expediting efforts to fulfill its goal to deliver the country’s first-ever long-distance mountain tunnel in the Philippines aimed at enhancing connectivity and accessibility in Davao City," the agency said.

DPWH senior undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of DPWH Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs), said in his inspection report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan that the 45-kilometer Davao City Bypass Construction Project has achieved significant milestones in the construction of its major component which is the 2.3-kilometer twin mountain road tunnel and part of the 10.7-kilometer Contract Package I-1.

According to Sadain, the Bypass Construction Project is a “cutting-edge and transformative infrastructure development that will be a breakthrough in the advancement of the national road network of the country under Bagong Pilipinas.”

DPWH said Sadain, along with other project officials, conducted an inspection on April 5, 2024 at the ongoing road mountain project.

The bypass road project will begin in Barangay Sirawan, Toril, Davao City, and will end in Barangay J.P. Laurel, Panabo City, the DPWH said.

The department said the Unified Project Management Office - Roads Management Cluster 1 (UPMO-RMC I) together with joint venture contractor, Shimizu-Ulticon-Takenaka, said the tunnel excavation activities are almost complete and, they are currently undergoing concrete lining and waterproofing for north and south portals.

Contract Package I-1 has a total estimated cost of P13.23 billion to be financed by a loan agreement between the Government of the Philippines (GOP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). It is one of the subdivided three contract packages under Package 1 targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Contract Package I-3 will complement Contract Package I-1 involving the construction of the 5.6-kilometer, four-lane road with one bridge, two cut and cover tunnels, 12 culverts, and one overpass, which started its civil works last December 2023.

Contract Package 1-2, on the other hand, has its contract agreement for the civil works underway, after the Letter of Acceptance and the Notice of Award were subsequently issued last November 2023.

DPWH revealed challenges in the project construction, including the “unfavorable” weather conditions, which affect the civil works and delivery of materials at the site.

However, the agency said they are making their utmost effort to mitigate these concerns and to ensure that the project will be delivered as scheduled.

Another section of the bypass project under Package 2 is locally funded by GOP and is subdivided into three contract packages.

Presently at 36 percent accomplishment status and targeted to finish in the first quarter of 2026, Contract Package II-1 involves the construction of a 1.28-kilometer, four-lane road and seven bridges with a total length of 1.26-kilometer.

The implementation of Contract Package II-2 covers the 3.52-kilometer component of the bypass project posting a civil work accomplishment of 14 percent from the onset of their mobilization phase in August 2023.

Furthermore, the remaining 9.7-kilometer road and bridges under Contract Package II-3, completing the Davao City Bypass Project, is scheduled for procurement this third quarter of 2024.

The Davao City Bypass Project has an estimated total cost of P46.80 billion. RGL

