City’s Sped students get OVP gift packs

Reynante Solitario, Superintendent of the Department of Education-Division of Davao City, expressed gratitude that over 2,000 students received gift packs from the OVP, bringing immense joy to the children. He also acknowledged the generous stakeholders who contributed to this initiative.

“They received gift packages and dako kaayo ning kalipay sa mga bata, nagpasalamat pod me kay naa gyud tay generous na mga stakeholders for DepEd-Davao City nga nihatg niining mga gift packages (They received gift packages, and it is a big contribution to the happiness of the children. We are also thankful that there are generous stakeholders who gave these gift packages to DepEd-Davao City),” Solitario said.

Gene Rose Tecson, satellite lead of the OVP-Davao, highlighted that the gift-giving activity is an annual event, and this marks the second year specifically dedicated to Sped students.

Vice President Sara Duterte, recognizing the importance of small gestures, initiated this separate activity for SPED students.

“This is now the second year that we are doing it for the SPED students and their teachers because VP Sara feels that they should have something special kahit naman small things at least it's given from the heart (even though it is small things, at least it's given from the heart),” Tecson said.

She emphasized the value of reciprocating kindness, encouraging recipients to give back to those in need when they have the means.

During the event, parents accompanied their children to receive the gift packages.

Maricel G. Ando, parent to Matteo Antonio Gene Ando, a Sped student with autism, expressed her joy that her child was once again a recipient of the gift pack.

“We are very happy kay dili gyud niya ginakalimtan ang mga special children– dili kalimtan nga maghatag sa ilaha ug mga pahalipay so thank you kaayo (We are very happy that she did not forget the special children– she did not forget to give a small gift to them, and for that, thank you so much),” Ando said.

The OVP aims to distribute around 2,400 gift packs to Sped students across the city. The gift-giving activity took place simultaneously at Mabini Central Elementary School for Sped students and People’s Park, for the members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, or asexual (LGBTQIA+) and the sidewalk vendors. RGP