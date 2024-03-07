Civil service exam passing rate remains at 80%

THE Civil Service Commission-Davao Region (CSC-Davao) clarified that the passing rate for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 remained at 80 percent. However, a 10 percent additional preference rating will be granted to some takers but with conditions.

“Eighty percent lang gihapon, tingali naa lang silay nabatian nga may mga preference rating nga i-grant ang kanang sa Civil Service. Although we are still waiting for the memorandum circular to be issued by the CSC. But niana ko na murag naa na kuno pero wala pami nakadawat no,” Cyril-Nathan SM. Eamiguel, regional director of Civil Service Commission-Davao, said during the Wednesday’s Media Forum at Abreeza Mall, Davao City on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024.

(It's still 80 percent, maybe they just heard that there are preference ratings granted by the Civil Service. Although we are still waiting for the memorandum circular to be issued by the CSC. But it’s not yet sure since we have not received it yet).

He added that the 10% preference rating is intended for JOCOSC6, particularly the Job Order (JO), Contract of Service (COS), Casual, Contractual, and Coterminous employees hired under Categories III and IV, and Career Service employees with first-level eligibility.

To recall, the additional preference rating was granted under the Career Service Eligibility-Preference Rating (CSE-PR), which was imposed through Civil Service Commission (CSC) Resolution No. 2301123 in December 2023.

Based on the resolution, up to 10 percent points will be given to examinees under JOCOSC6 whose scores are below 70 percent to 79 percent to alleviate their rate to 80 percent and qualify them for the Career Service Professional and Sub Professional Eligibility.

“Naa lang tay requirements na kailangan nilang ma-meet, like, for instance, napulo sila katuig nag-serbisyo ani na kuan ba, as JOCOS siya or C6 ug naa siya’y very satisfactory rating (But we have requirements that they have to meet, like, for instance, they have been in service for ten years, either under JOCOS or C6, and they have a very satisfactory rating),” Eamiguel added.

The CSC-Davao also announced that the filing for the Civil Service Examination 2024 will be in May 2024 for the August 11, 2024 examination.