Civil Service Month kicks off with unity and camaraderie

THE City Government of Davao officially launched the City Government Employees Celebration (CGES) 2026 on September 1, 2026, marking the observance of Civil Service Month with a vibrant mix of basketball, aero marathon, and classic Larong Pinoy activities.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, through a message delivered by City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark Layog, said the celebration aims not only to highlight employees’ athletic abilities but also to strengthen the unity that keeps the city government grounded in service to Dabawenyos

“The City Government Employee Sports Fest gives our city government employees a chance to enjoy, unwind, and showcase their skills in different sports. As we go through these games, we hope that everyone will not only enjoy the competition but also uphold mutual respect, compassion, and integrity while fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship,” Duterte said.

He also recognized the employees’ continued dedication and encouraged them to bring the same commitment to their professional and personal endeavors, while reminding them to prioritize their safety and well-being throughout the competition.

The opening ceremony set an energetic tone for the month, highlighted by the Parade Competition, which was won by the City Engineer’s Office (CEO), and the coronation of Mr. Jan Kurt M. Villaluz and Ms. Azalea Baylon of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) as Mr. and Ms. CGES.

Throughout September, city government employees will take part in a variety of sporting events, including basketball, volleyball, bowling, badminton, darts, chess, Larong Pinoy, and aero marathon.

Michael Denton P. Aportadera, head of the Davao City Sports Development Division (SDD), likewise emphasized that staying active should be a consistent practice among public servants, encouraging employees to make healthy habits part of their everyday routines.

“Kaning atoang panagtapok karong Septyembre, this is our way of reminding you na kinahanglan gyud kita nga mga trabahante sa City Government of Davao to take care of ourselves. Regardless of what we do, unsa man ang atoang mga trabaho sa atoang gobyerno, dili gyud nato kalimtan dapat ang atoang health (This gathering of ours this September is our way of reminding everyone that we, workers in the City Government of Davao, really need to take care of ourselves. Regardless of our roles in government, we must never forget our health),” he said. CIO