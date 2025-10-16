Clarice Jubahib marks 100 days as vice governor

DAVAO del Norte Vice Governor Clarice “ClangClang” Jubahib’s 100 days in office has been filled with implementation on initiatives that advance economic growth and social development across the province.

During her First 100 Days Report, held on October 15, 2025, at the Davao del Norte Gymnasium, the young lady vice presented these milestones.

Addressing provincial officials, employees, and residents, Jubahib reflected on her early months in office, emphasizing dedication, teamwork, and her vision of responsive governance. Her sincerity and passion drew warm applause from attendees.

Among the highlights of her report was the passage of 315 resolutions, including one authorizing a P2.5-billion provincial loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines, and 46 ordinances, legislative measures she said demonstrate the 20th Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s active role in promoting development.

“Nagsugod pa lang kita. Excited ako sa daghan pang mga butang nga atong makab-ot sa sunod nga mga katuigan. Ubos sa akong liderato dinhi sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan, dungan tang palig-onon ang atong probinsya pinaagi sa pagpanday og mahinungdanong ordinansa nga adunay dakong impact sa katawhang Dabaonon,” Jubahib said.

(We are just getting started. I’m excited about the many things we can still achieve in the coming years. Under my leadership in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, we will work together to strengthen our province by crafting meaningful ordinances that will create a lasting impact on the people of Davao del Norte.)

Her office’s social programs have also made a direct impact. Through the VGO Social Services Center, residents received various forms of assistance—from billing support to free medical aid, benefiting more than 1,000 senior citizens and 490 members of Indigenous Peoples (Lumad) communities.

To strengthen coordination with local government units, Jubahib launched the “Pakighimamat: Meet and Greet with DavNor LGUs” and the “Lakbay Paglaom Tour,” which bring the Vice Governor’s Office closer to grassroots communities, particularly youth from Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs). She expressed her intent to institutionalize these programs to ensure continuity in future administrations.

Despite her early achievements, Jubahib remained humble, crediting her team and supporters for their shared commitment to service.

Governor Edwin I. Jubahib, who attended the event, grew emotional as he expressed pride in his daughter, emphasizing that her success was a result of her own effort and leadership.

The event was attended by provincial and municipal officials, agency representatives, and partners, all bearing witness to Jubahib’s early accomplishments and leadership marked by compassion and inclusivity.

“Magpadayon kita sa panaghiusa kay kon magtinabangay kita, walay kalampusan nga dili nato makab-ot,” she concluded.

Who is this young vice governor

Clarice Tan Jubahib, 24, currently serves as the Vice Governor of Davao del Norte, after winning the 2025 vice gubernatorial race under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP). As one of the youngest vice governors in the Philippines, she is known for promoting inclusive governance and championing the welfare of women, youth, senior citizens, Indigenous Peoples, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

In her capacity as presiding officer of the Davao del Norte Provincial Board (Sangguniang Panlalawigan), Jubahib has earned recognition for her hands-on leadership and advocacy-driven initiatives. Her public service image reflects her commitment to community development, particularly in improving access to education and healthcare across her home province. DEF