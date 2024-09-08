Classes are in session at Shiz University in the new 'Wicked' trailer

THE wait is almost over as the big-screen adaptation of one of the most beloved and enduring Broadway musicals, “Wicked,” is almost here. Take a look at the brand new trailer as we journey along with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as students in Shiz University.
“Wicked” is the story of the witches of Oz when they meet as students at Shiz University. Elphaba, who stands out because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious woman, forge an unlikely yet profound friendship. A journey across the land of Oz and an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz(Jeff Goldblum) tests their friendship and takes their lives on very different paths.
The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the regal headmistress of Shiz University; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessaros, Elphaba’s favored sister; and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “In the Heights”), “Wicked” opens in cinemas November 20. #WickedMoviePH
