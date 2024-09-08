Classes are in session at Shiz University in the new 'Wicked' trailer

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the regal headmistress of Shiz University; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessaros, Elphaba’s favored sister; and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “In the Heights”), “Wicked” opens in cinemas November 20. #WickedMoviePH

