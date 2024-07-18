Classes at Magallanes, Bolton elem schools unaffected by evacuees

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) assured that classes at Magallanes Elementary School (MES) and Bolton Elementary School (BES) will not be affected by the evacuees from the recent fire in Barangay 2-A.

Julie Dayaday, officer-in-charge of CSWDO, stated at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, July 18, 2024, that 31 families (146 individuals) are temporarily housed at Magallanes Elementary School, while Bolton Elementary School is accommodating 29 families (112 individuals).

“Atoa nang gina meeting ang atoang mga evacuees ug mga camp managers natu sa city poblacion nga iprepare sila sa preparasyon na i-condition na mag-abre na ang klase. This is just a temporary shelter for you so ang uban nag uli, nag shelter sila sa ilang mga pamilya sa ilang relatives (We have been meeting with our evacuees and camp managers in the city Poblacion to prepare and condition them for the resumption of classes. This is just temporary shelter for you, although some evacuees have returned home, while others are staying with relatives),” she said.

Dayaday said they are collaborating with other barangays in the area to provide temporary housing for affected residents. She noted the existence of a community evacuation center at Los Amigos, Tugbok, although it is quite distant from the affected residents.

She expressed hope that by next week, the evacuees will have relocated and that they are expediting the processing of cash assistance for those affected. According to their final data, 64 houses are totally damaged with no partially damaged houses.

Regarding financial assistance, she said that totally damaged houses will receive P20,000, partially damaged houses P15,000, and boarders P5,000. Through this cash assistance, they aim to help affected individuals rebuild their homes.

Dayaday said they will coordinate with DSWD-Davao for additional cash assistance, acknowledging that CSWDO's support may not be sufficient for complete home rebuilding.

Marlou P. De Asis, principal of Magallanes Elementary School, expressed readiness to accommodate evacuees using their covered court, as classrooms cannot be used due to the imminent start of classes. RGP