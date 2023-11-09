Classes shift online as flooding hits Davao City

IN THE wake of Wednesday night's (November 8, 2023) heavy downpour that flooded large parts of south Davao City, some universities and colleges suspended physical classes for November 9, shifting to full online or asynchronous classes.
The University of Mindanao (UM), Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU), Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, and Holy Cross Davao College (HCDC) held full online or asynchronous classes on Thursday, until further notice.
Their decision aligns with the city government of Davaos' directive to suspend classes at all levels, affecting both public and private schools. The measure aims to accommodate students, particularly those residing in the Talomo and Tugbok Districts.
The most severely affected areas, according to the city government of Davao's bulletin board, include barangays Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, Baliok, and Sto. Nino.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued General Flood Advisory #2 for Region 11 (Davao Region), warning of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to a low-pressure area (LPA) located approximately 185 kilometers west of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.
A recent assessment by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) indicated that around 500 individuals in the mentioned areas were affected.
Alfredo Baloran, Chief of CDRRMO, noted that approximately eight barangays experienced the impact, primarily affecting low-lying areas with significant flooding.
Fortunately, no casualties or missing persons have been reported due to the urban flooding.
He said that reports of drowning incidents are under verification.
“Negative ug zero. Wala tay reported casualties or missing. Kadtong mga reports nga aduna’y drowning incident, gina-verify pa nato na sya (Negative and zero. We have no reported casualties or missing persons. We are still verifying drowning incidents)," Baloran added. DEF
