Classes shift online as flooding hits Davao City

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued General Flood Advisory #2 for Region 11 (Davao Region), warning of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to a low-pressure area (LPA) located approximately 185 kilometers west of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

A recent assessment by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) indicated that around 500 individuals in the mentioned areas were affected.

Alfredo Baloran, Chief of CDRRMO, noted that approximately eight barangays experienced the impact, primarily affecting low-lying areas with significant flooding.

Fortunately, no casualties or missing persons have been reported due to the urban flooding.

He said that reports of drowning incidents are under verification.

“Negative ug zero. Wala tay reported casualties or missing. Kadtong mga reports nga aduna’y drowning incident, gina-verify pa nato na sya (Negative and zero. We have no reported casualties or missing persons. We are still verifying drowning incidents)," Baloran added. DEF

Related stories: