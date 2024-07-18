Classes suspension during calamities in Sta. Cruz

THE Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, announced that under Executive Order No. 012, series of 2024, classes and school work will be canceled during calamities affecting the town.

According to the order, in case of floods and heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) will issue a yellow rainfall warning two hours before 4:30 a.m., and blended learning and work-from-home arrangements will be implemented.

Even without a Pagasa notification, if there is torrential rain, dark clouds, lightning, thunder, and strong winds that may lead to floods, the school head can implement the order during class hours, provided a parent or guardian picks up their child from school.

In the event of an earthquake occurring at night or just before classes, the school head is authorized to enforce blended learning and conduct inspections of school buildings.

“Kung ang linug nahitabo nga naay klase, regardless of intensity ang school DRRM action team/school head and property custodian naka matikud ug damage sa classroom unya dli safe nga pabalikon ug sulod ang mga bata, ang school head can suspend classes and work in school and shift to blended learning modality (If an earthquake occurs during class time, regardless of its intensity, and the school's disaster risk reduction management action team, school head, and property custodian observe significant damage in the classroom making it unsafe for children to re-enter, the school head can suspend classes and shift to blended learning),” LDRRMO Sta Cruz wrote in their post on July 15, 2024.

In cases of extreme heat, following Department of Education (DepEd) Order 37, series of 2022, on the suspension of classes due to disasters and calamities, if temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, the school may implement the order to prevent students from risking heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The executive order, issued on May 8, 2024, was signed by Jose Nelson Z. Sala Sr., the municipal mayor of Sta. Cruz. RGP