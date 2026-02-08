Classes resume in Davao following TD Basyang

CLASSES across the Davao Region resume on Monday, February 9, 2026, following the improvement of weather conditions after Tropical Depression Basyang disrupted classes and work in several areas last week.

The Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) confirmed that regular face-to-face classes will proceed as conditions in previously affected communities have stabilized and returned to normal.

In a radio interview, DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo urged students and parents to prepare for the resumption of classes throughout the region. He noted that several local government units had already lifted class suspensions days earlier.

“Maayo naman ang lakat sa panahon nato. There are many municipalities also, specifically in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, nga namalik na. We can say, balik normal na gyud ta and balik napud sa klase ang tanan,” Atillo said.

According to DepEd-Davao, a number of municipalities in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro resumed classes as early as Friday, February 6, after local officials declared their areas safe. The agency said it will continue close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and school personnel.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Basyang, internationally known as Penha, weakened into a low-pressure area while traversing the Sulu Sea at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, before dissipating later at 8 a.m., according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa also reported that there are no active low-pressure areas or tropical cyclones being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Basyang crossed into PAR on Tuesday, February 3, making a total of five landfalls, one in Mindanao when it was at its strongest as a tropical storm, and four more in the Visayas while it weakened into a tropical depression.

At its peak, the weather system brought heavy to intense rainfall, particularly over Caraga and Northern Mindanao, resulting in flooding and landslides in several locations. The highest warning issued was Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while Signal No. 1 was raised in parts of the Davao Region, mainly in its eastern areas.

In response to the storm’s aftermath, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao prepositioned family food packs across the region. These include 6,970 packs in Davao Oriental, 8,031 in Davao de Oro, 2,776 in Davao del Norte, 2,822 in Davao del Sur, and 3,938 in Davao Occidental, to ensure readiness for any remaining or future needs. DEF