Classic American movies are now streaming on ABS-CBN's YouTube in PH

ABS-CBN’s viewers in the Philippines now have more options to add to their movie marathon watchlist. Viewers can watch classic American movies licensed from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s (SPE) extensive library of critically acclaimed movies spanning a range of genres including comedy, romantic-comedy, horror, and action. These movies will stream on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels namely Cinemo, iWantTFC, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

This latest offering from ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading content provider, strengthens the company’s initiative to expand its digital content offerings to cater to new audiences.

Viewers can expect new movie uploads every month featuring 80s-90s classics such as “Sleepwalkers,” “Mrs. Winterbourne,” “The Freshmen,” and “Fools Rush In,” along with laugh-out-loud comedies including “About Last Night,” “Cops and Robbersons,” “Dick,” “Fired Up,” and “The Survivors,” “Murphy’s Romance,” “She’s Out of Control,” and “Shampoo.”

Horror fans will be able to enjoy a lineup that includes “13 Ghosts,” “The Evil Dead,” “The Intruders,” “Mortal Thoughts,” and “American Woman.” Additionally, thrill-seekers will clamor for films like “Armored,” “Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon,” “Machete,” “Things Are Tough All Over,” and “U-Turn.”

The movie lineup also includes a selection of fan-favorites featuring first-class talent such as “Cadillac Records” starring Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, and Beyoncé Knowles; “Excess Baggage” starring Alicia Silverstone; “Jane Austen Book Club” starring Emily Blunt; and “Funny Lady” starring Barbra Streisand and James Caan.

These movies are available in the Philippines only and can be accessed on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Cinemo, and iWantTFC.