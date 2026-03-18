Classrooms reach Talaingod’s remote students

STUDENT in the farthest reaches of Talaingod can now access classrooms closer to home, thanks to the Baloy Im’Imanan Project spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao).

Makeshift classrooms have been set up in remote sitios, including Sambulungan, Dulyan, Pongpong, Dalingding, Lambid, and Peroy, bridging a critical gap for Bagobo learners and bringing the right to education within reach.

"Dili na siya mandated by the program, usa kini ka initiative gikan sa DSWD-Davao Region pinaagi sa pagimplement sa convergency strategy (This is not mandated by the program, it is an initiative from the DSWD-Davao Region through the implementation of the convergence strategy)," said DSWD Davao assistant regional director Merlinda Paragamac on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The project follows a standardized provincial model, with each site featuring a building divided into four classrooms. Construction involved the Cash-for-Work program, providing locals with ten days of paid labor, supported by volunteers, to complete the structures.

Enrollment at the temporary learning centers ranges from 71 to 167 students per site, demonstrating the immediate impact of the initiative. The program also reinforces government presence and a sense of security in the areas.

"Lahat ng mga bata ay ginagawan ng home visitation, house to house, by DSWD since DepEd is more focused on teachers, para makapunta talaga sila sa school (All children receive home visits from DSWD, going house to house, since DepEd focuses more on teachers, so the students can attend school)," said Natulinan Elementary School Head Rodel Fernandez.

The project’s success stems from collaboration between government agencies and local communities. Leaders continue to call for sustained support to ensure that education for Indigenous Peoples’ children remains a priority. ABDUL RAFFY MACASIDING/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN