Clean septic tanks regularly: DCWD

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) is urging Dabawenyos to observe proper septage management, warning that poor sanitation practices can contaminate groundwater, rivers, and coastal waters.

In a recent advisory, DCWD said exposure to coliform bacteria, whether through swimming, bathing, or drinking contaminated water, can cause serious waterborne illnesses such as gastroenteritis, cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis A, typhoid, dysentery, and polio.

Fecal coliform bacteria, found in the intestines and waste of warm-blooded animals, serve as a clear indicator of water pollution. Their presence signals fecal contamination and the possible existence of harmful pathogens.

A 2023 report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) found that river pollution, especially in downstream areas, largely stems from waste generated by commercial and agricultural activities, as well as seepage from densely populated zones.

Septage management program

To combat water pollution, the City Government of Davao has partnered with DCWD to roll out the Septage Management Program (SMP), a comprehensive initiative that sets up a safe system for desludging, transporting, and treating septic waste to prevent environmental contamination.

The city government reminded residents to comply with local ordinances by having their septic tanks professionally desludged at least once every five years.

“The city urged all Dabawenyos to comply with local ordinances and have their septic tanks professionally desludged at least once every five years. This simple action is a critical defense in protecting community health and restoring the vitality of local waterways,” the City Information Office (CIO) said in a Facebook post on October 8, 2025.

The SMP aims to improve water quality, sanitation, and overall public health by preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and building safer, healthier communities.

Septage treatment facility

A key component of the SMP is the Septage Treatment Facility, jointly developed by the City Government and DCWD.

The project supports City Ordinance No. 0363-10, Series of 2019, also known as the Sewerage and Septage Management Ordinance of Davao City.

Located in Barangay Indangan, the facility occupies a 3,300-square-meter site and is the first government-owned septage treatment plant in Davao City. It is part of a broader plan to establish five treatment plants across the city.

Originally targeted for completion in late 2023, the Indangan facility is expected to play a vital role in improving Davao City’s wastewater management system. RGP