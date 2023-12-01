Clippers top Kings, 131-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and seven assists, James Harden scored 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a big game by De’Aaron Fox to beat the Sacramento Kings 131-117 on Wednesday night.

Paul George added 19 points and seven assists for the Clippers, who defeated the Kings for the first time since October 2022.

Fox scored 40 points on 14-of-23 shooting for Sacramento, which was coming off an emotional win over Golden State that advanced the Kings to the knockout round of the In-Season Tournament.

The Clippers were coming off a 113-104 loss Monday to the Nuggets, who played without Nikola Jokic, but were the aggressor against the Kings most of the night.

Leonard shot 14 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 3 on 3-pointers, and Harden was 8 of 14, including 5 of 8 on 3s.

Leonard and Russell Westbrook repeatedly drove the lane and scored down low while keeping Sacramento’s defense off balance. AP