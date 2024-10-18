Cloudy skies, scattered rains, thunderstorms in Davao seen

MINDANAO, particularly the Davao Region, will experience the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which will bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on October 18, 2024.

Based on the state weather bureau’s 24-hour forecast, moderate to heavy rains during this time could lead to possible flash floods or landslides in areas of Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Barmm, and Davao Region, particularly in Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur.

“The rest of Davao Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds coming from Northwest to West will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate,” the announcement said.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by Easterlies and localized thunderstorms may also bring potential flashfloods and landslides.

Pagasa forecasts that most parts of the country from October to November 2024 may experience above- to near-normal rainfall conditions.

On the other hand, from December 2024 to March 2025, generally above to way above normal rainfall is expected, with exceptions in Mindanao as several regions in the island may experience near-normal conditions

Meanwhile, there is no weather disturbance or low-pressure area (LPA) expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this week but around four to 10 tropical cyclones (TCs) are likely to develop or enter the country’s landmass from October 2024 to March 2025. DEF