Co Su Gian turns 32

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the Co Su Gian community, and partners joined on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, for the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Co Su Gian Home for the Aged in Lower Cabantian, Buhangin.

During the program, the residents showcased their various talents. The supporters of the facility throughout the years were also recognized.

Nenita S. Lim, the center manager of Co Su Gian, said in a speech that the celebration marks 32 years of sustaining dignity, heartfelt service, and compassion.

“Today we gather with grateful hearts as we celebrate the 32nd founding anniversary of Co Su Gian home for the aged, a meaningful milestone that reflects not only the longevity of this institution but the compassion and unwavering commitment that have sustained it through the years,” she said.

She said that it is the City Government of Davao’s strong foundation that they were able to serve residents in support of their dignity and well-being.

Lim also acknowledged the continuous support of the CSWDO and gave special recognition to friends and donors who stood the test of time and extended help to the home for the aged for many years.

She also made special mention of the staff, house parents, center nurses, social workers, the multi-disciplinary team, whose hands brought comfort and gave assurance and understanding to the residents.

“Salamat sa inyong pasensya and heartfelt service, compassion and unwavering dedication for creating the environment where our nanays and tatays feel valued and cared for (Thank you for your patience and heartfelt service, compassion and unwavering dedication to creating the environment where our elders feel valued and cared for),” she said.

In a separate interview, Lim said that among the plans for the center is to strengthen quality service for its residents, especially in providing activities that could help delay the progression of dementia.

“Palaluman ang therapeutic activities, naa may mga nanay and tatay na able pa, sila ang target na mahatagan og occupational therapeutic services para dili nila bati-on ang boredom. Ang ingon ana pud nga activities will not just improve their physical condition, ilaha pud mental health. At least mahatagan nato nga mapahinay-hinay ang ilang stage sa dementia, dili dayon muabot sa point na ma-rapid ang pag-abot ana (The therapeutic activities will be intensified. Since there are other elders who are still able, they are the target for receiving occupational therapeutic services so they do not feel bored. Activities like this will not just improve their physical condition, but also their mental health. At the very least, we can help slow down their stage of dementia, so it doesn't immediately reach the point of rapid progression),” she said.

Lim said that among the outdoor activities that they already conduct for the residents are movie viewing and coastal road and park visits.

The center provides indigent and abandoned senior citizens a temporary shelter, psychosocial support, including health services, various assisted activities organized by staff and houseparents, funds for travel fare for residents who seek to return to their homes, and assistance for registration and claiming their annual financial assistance for senior citizens and social pension.

Currently, the center has 54 clients, 13 of whom are bedridden. The majority of the residents are from Davao City. Some of those who came from outside Davao City are assessed as neglected and abandoned and are temporarily staying in the center as they are being referred to national agencies.

For more information about the Co Su Gian Home for the Aged, Dabawenyos may contact: 082-2263387. CIO